California Residents Convicted in Money Laundering Conspiracy of Drug Lord

Two California residents, Teeauna White (37) and Robin Hernond (42), have been found guilty of conspiring to launder money for a convicted drug trafficker across multiple cities, including Novi. The conspiracy was led by Maurice McCoy, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for drug and money laundering offenses in March 2023.
White and Hernond were part of McCoy’s conspiracy, and their sentencing is currently pending.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), this case underscores the message that money launderers will face the same level of accountability as the drug traffickers they assist. Special Agent in Charge Orville emphasized that the use of legitimate businesses to hide proceeds from narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated.
Maurice McCoy had distribution hubs in various cities, including Novi. In Novi, law enforcement seized over 30 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $500,000, marking the largest fentanyl bust in Michigan history at that time. Similar seizures took place in Baltimore, Maryland, and Indianapolis, Indiana, where the criminal organization operated.
All couriers and major drug customers identified in the case pleaded guilty following the indictment, according to DOJ officials.
White, who resided with McCoy, was found to have purchased luxury items like vehicles, jewelry, and a home in the greater Los Angeles area using the illegal proceeds. Hernond assisted both White and McCoy in setting up bank accounts with the laundered money to acquire properties.
Charles Miller, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation, Detroit Field Office, emphasized the importance of tracking illegal drug profits.
Miller stated that money laundering is a critical aspect for drug traffickers as it provides the necessary financing for their operations. IRS-CI will continue to work alongside law enforcement partners to bring criminals involved in such activities to justice.
