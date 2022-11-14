California Woman Killed Sister And 3-week-old Infant Over “Jealousy And Sibling Rivalry,” Authorities Say

On September 24, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and her infant daughter Celine were shot to death; on September 23, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, then age 22, was arrested in connection with the slayings. Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, Yarelly’s alleged lover and gang member, was also taken into custody.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama stated on Thursday that both suspects have been charged with two charges of first-degree murder.

A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was found at the scene, and he stated envy and sibling rivalry were likely to blame for the murder. Nobody showed any sign of regret or guilt that we could see.

The police were called to the house where the murders took place at around 7:20 a.m. on the day of the shootings after witnesses said they heard many gunshots coming from a bedroom.

Those who responded to the site, including police, detectives, EMTs, and crime scene technicians, were traumatized, Balderrama added.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and the kid dead. Numerous bullets hit Solorio-Rivera.

According to the chief, investigators had strong suspicions early on but lacked sufficient evidence to make an arrest.