Capitola Suffers Stunning Damage As California Storm Floods The Tourist Town

Santa Cruz County is still being battered by the effects of Wednesday’s bomb cyclone storm, which caused major flooding in the coastal town of Capitola.
Capitola Wharf appears to have been cut in half in images shared on Santa Cruz County’s Twitter account, and the beach is entirely submerged. Photos and videos shared by locals show how the streets of Capitola Village, the town’s primary tourist destination, were utterly destroyed by ocean surges and water that was forced over the banks of Soquel Creek.
According to a news statement issued by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, low-lying coastal regions in the county are currently in danger from a tidal surge. The sheriff’s office stated in the press release that “there is a hazard to the safety of those residents due to huge waves and high tides near the coastline.” “If you can safely depart, please do so right away.”
#Daredevil is filmed #SURFING on flooded road in #SantaCruz as storm dumps heavy rain on #WestCoast #bombcyclone #WeatherReport#Californiastorm#CaliforniaWeather #californiarain pic.twitter.com/OJldKwLtwd
— 6IX WORLD NEWS (@6ixworldnews) January 5, 2023
Residents who are unable to leave the area are advised to take cover and go away from windows that face the open air. A high surf advisory is in place until 3 a.m. Friday and a coastal flood warning are in place until 4 p.m. Thursday. There is a chance of further flooding as well as waves up to 22 feet high.
According to the National Weather Service, “Low lying property, including homes, businesses, and possibly vital infrastructure, will be inundated.” There will be some coastline erosion.
The storm’s effects, including “massive debris in the waterways, mudslides, and debris flows, road washouts and road collapses, and power outages throughout the county,” prompted the county to declare a local emergency two days prior. Damages caused by the storm were assessed to be at least $10 million at the time of the declaration.
Read More: