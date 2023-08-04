Cardi B’s Thrown Mike at an Audience Member Won’t Result in Criminal Charges

Despite throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who tossed her drink at the rapper, Cardi B won’t be charged with a crime, according to officials. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department claimed the 30-year-old should not have been charged with violence in a statement provided to TODAY.com on August 3.
“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the statement said. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.” Cardi B’s lawyers have also provided a statement on the incident to TODAY.com.
“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” her lawyers said. The musician performed in Las Vegas at Drai’s Las Vegas earlier this week, and a videotape of that performance quickly became popular on several social media sites.
A fan in the audience threw their drink towards Cardi B as she was performing on stage and rapping along to her smash song “Bodak Yellow” in the video. The Grammy-winner’s response was to throw her microphone back at the concertgoer. Security rushed into the audience and removed the woman from the audience as she appeared to yell at the individual.
After the event, Cardi B responded to it on X, formerly known as Twitter, by posting a video of the altercation with her song “Jealousy” playing in the background.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NBC News one day after the performance that a lady reported the incident as battery.
Although the woman’s identity was not released by the police, the report stated that she “was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” at the concert. Cardi B joined other artists who have recently experienced item throwers, like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and others.
Rexha suffered an eye injury and bloody bruising after being struck by a phone at her New York City concert in June. A medical facility handled the singer’s care. Presently, misdemeanor accusations of harassment and assault are brought against the suspect, Nicolas Malvagna.
