Carmelo Anthony Net Worth 2022: Why He Got Separated From His Wife La La Anthony?

Carmelo Anthony is a professional basketball player who was born in Brooklyn. He may be best known for his time with the New York Knicks. Anthony has been an NBA All-Star ten times and a member of the All-NBA Team six times.

Early Life

Carmelo Anthony was born in Red Hook, New York, on May 29, 1984. When Anthony was only two years old, his mother, Mary Anthony, died of cancer. When Anthony was eight, his father moved the family to Baltimore. They lived in one of the worst parts of town.

Violence and drug dealing were common in the housing projects where they lived, so sports were a great way to get away from it. Anthony went to high school at Townson Catholic School, which was far away. Anthony suddenly grew five inches and reached 6’5″ in the summer of 1999.

He became one of the best players and was well-known in the area. The Baltimore Sun even named him the metro player of the year. In 2002 and 2003, he went to Syracuse University for one year before deciding to go pro and enter the NBA draft.

As a freshman in college, he won a national title with the Syracuse Orange and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

Career

The Denver Nuggets picked Carmelo with the third pick in the first round of the 2003 NBA draft. He was picked after Darko Milii (#1) and LeBron James (#1). Carmelo Anthony made just over $94 million in salary alone in his first nine years in the NBA. Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets for his first seven seasons.

They drafted him after he played for Syracuse for one season. Carmelo led the Denver Nuggets to the playoffs every year he played for the team from 2004 to 2010, and the team won two division titles. Anthony played for the Nuggets from 2003 to 2011.

From 2011 to 2017, he played for the New York Knicks. In 2017, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2014, Anthony scored 62 points in a single game, which was a record for the Knicks.

Carmelo has been an NBA All-Star 10 times, and he has played for Team USA in the Olympics in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. He won gold medals for the USA in the Americas Championship in 2007 and in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He won the NBA’s scoring title in 2013.

Anthony signed a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets in August 2018 for $2.4 million. He missed the last three games of the season because he was sick with something no one knew about. In 2019, the Rockets got rid of Anthony. During the 2018-2019 season, Carmelo played for both the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls.

He made $2.4 million for his work. For the 2019-2020 season, he moved to the Portland Trail Blazers and made $2.1 million. On November 19, 2019, he signed a one-year contract with a guarantee. Anthony’s contract became a sure thing in January 2020.

Anthony scored 32 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons on February 23, 2020. This was the most points he had scored all season.

Salary

In the 2017-2018 season, Carmelo Anthony’s annual salary peaked at $26 million. From endorsements, he makes an extra $9 million a year. The New York Knicks paid him $80 million over 5 years when they signed him.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Carmelo Anthony’s salary and endorsements brought in $33 million. By 2020, Carmelo had made a total of $260 million just from his NBA salary.

Personal Life

In July 2010, Carmelo married the MTV star, La La Vasquez. Since 2004, they had been together. Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, their son, was born in March of 2007. In 2017, it was said that La La had moved out and that the couple was no longer together.

During this “on-again, off-again” time with La La, Anthony had a child with Mia Burks. The child’s name is Genesis Harlo. Carmelo said he was the father of Genesis, took responsibility for her, and gives her money, but he hasn’t posted or talked in public about her.

In April 2008, Anthony was arrested because police thought he was driving while drunk. He got a ticket and was free to go, but the Nuggets put him on suspension for two games.

In June 2021, La La asked Carmelo to end their marriage.

Why He Got Separated From His Wife La La Anthony?

Since 2003, La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have been together. They were friends before they started dating.

On Christmas Day 2004, the NBA star asked La La to marry him. In 2007, I had a son, and in 2010, I got married. In 2021, La La Anthony split up.

Alex Cooper just had Melo’s ex-wife on his podcast. She talked about her breakup with Carmelo.

When La La moved to New York and was constantly being watched, things got hard. “That was how it started.” When I think about it now, that was the beginning of the end of their marriage.

In the podcast, she talked about the deal between the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. This trade took place soon after she got married to Carmelo Anthony.

In New York, Carmelo and La La Anthony had a hard time. Carmelo Anthony spent 7.5 years with the Nuggets. This is where he became one of the best players and a threat on offense. The forward got married to La La Anthony on July 10, 2010. He was still with the Nuggets, and he had just averaged 28.2 points.

Even though Melo played well, the Nuggets sent him to the Knicks. The deal was made on February 22, 2011, which was seven months after he married La La Anthony.

NYC is unique, and not everyone will like it. Even though the basketball star got used to it, La La wasn’t happy about it, which caused a rift between them.

“New York was rough,” La La Anthony said on a podcast. “Being looked at all the time”

LaLa broke up with Carmelo. Kiyan, their 15-year-old son, is raised by both of them.

Philanthropy

Anthony has given a lot of money to charity, including $1.5 million to the Living Classrooms Foundation in 2006 and $3 million for a basketball practice facility at Syracuse University.

When Anthony was in Denver, he worked as a spokesperson for the Family Resource Center and helped set up Christmas parties for kids who didn’t have much. Also, read about Tyra Banks

In 2004, when an earthquake hit the Indian Ocean, Anthony gave $35,000 to help people. He also gave $3 million to build a new basketball practice facility at Syracuse University. The facility, which will be named after him, will be used to train basketball players. Anthony was number eight on “The Giving Back 30 List of Largest Charitable Donations by Celebrities in 2006” because he gave $4,282,000 to charity.

Carmelo Anthony Net Worth

Carmelo Anthony Net Worth is estimated to be around $160 Million in 2022. In 2007, when he was playing for the Denver Nuggets and the real estate market was at its peak, Carmelo paid $12 million for a mansion in Denver that was 21,000 square feet and took up almost 6 acres.

After the bubble burst in 2010, he put this house on the market for $9.5 million. He finally sold the house for $6.2 million, which meant he lost almost $6 million. Carmelo bought a brand-new five-bedroom condo in New York City for $11 million in 2015. He put this house on the market for $12.85 million in February 2020.

In 2015, Carmelo started Puerto Rico FC, a new team in the North American Soccer League. In 2018, Carmelo led a $5 million investment round in Nobody’s Pizza. The plan was to open 20–30 locations across the country.

Read More: