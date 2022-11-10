Cassie Dang Death: LA Comedy Fraternity Is Shocked By The Death Of A Producer And Lawyer

On Wednesday, a fellow WLS alumnus, lawyer, and close friend of the Dang family named Tracy Thi Vinh Nguyen posted on Facebook that the death of comedy producer Cassie Dang had been confirmed (November 9, 2022).

According to Nguyen, she was able to speak with Dang’s aunt, who confirmed the news that the comedian from Los Angeles had passed away.

She said in a post that was later posted by another of her and Dang’s mutual friends, “I know we all love and will miss Cassie deeply,” referring to the deceased.

As a result of the announcement, there has been an outpouring of both affection and sadness on social media.

She went on to say that Dang’s “big close-knit” family had not yet come to a conclusion about the arrangements for his funeral. Nguyen, however, will keep her followers informed as soon as she has any new information.

Public records indicate that Cassie Dang was 39 years old when she passed away; her birthday was on November 8, which was also the day she died.

If this is the case, then she would be roughly the same age as her close friend and fellow graduate of Whittier Law School, Tracy Nguyen. Read about Adrian Dingle Death

According to her profile on LinkedIn, Nguyen began working on her bachelor’s degree in 2005, which would put her age somewhere around 35 at the time this article was written. In the meantime, her primary address is located in Garden Grove, which is the same city in California in which Dang resided.

According to her profile on Facebook, Dang is from Irvine, California, and she attended Western Legal Studies from 2007 through 2011.

During that time, she majored in law and intellectual property. Despite the fact that the surname Dang is also widespread in China, South Korea, and the Indian state of Punjab, her name gives the impression that she is of Vietnamese heritage.

Cassie Dang received her education in legal matters and intellectual property. Prior to that, she received her education in business and management from La Sierra University between the years 2001 and 2003. Prior to that, she attended the University of California in Riverside.

But it seems that she had a passion for humor and other forms of entertainment. On her Facebook profile, she lists a number of production roles she’s had in the comedy industry.

