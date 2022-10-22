Charlie Crist’s Top Aide Quit Over A ‘Family Concern.’ Arrested

After saying he was leaving for a “family problem,” the campaign manager for former Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to unseat incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have been detained in Maryland this week.

Records from Dorchester County, Maryland, obtained by Fox News Digital, show that on Tuesday, Crist employee Austin Durrer was arrested in Cambridge on accusations of second-degree assault in a “domestic violence” case. After his arrest, Durrer posted bond in the amount of $10,000 and was freed on the conditions that he give up all firearms and leave his residence.

Excited to welcome the latest member of the team, our new Chief Of Staff Austin Durrer. https://t.co/LvimzcSBMN pic.twitter.com/rsTxk9g6Fa — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) December 1, 2016

The trial of Durrer is scheduled for December 7. He might spend up to ten years in prison if found guilty of the charges against him.

On Thursday, the Crist campaign revealed that Durrer would be leaving the campaign suddenly to deal with a family matter just weeks before the election. Notably absent from the announcement was any mention of the apparent domestic violence arrest of Durrer.

Campaign spokeswoman Samantha Ramirez released a statement saying, “Austin Durrer has exited the campaign to focus on a family problem,” as reported by Florida Politics.

According to Politico, officials on the campaign reluctant to comment on why Durrer left the team, although he kept citing a “family emergency.”

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Durrer was detained in a Cambridge residence at 207 Oakley Street. In 2019, Durrer and his wife Jackie Whisman, chief development officer at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington, D.C., were listed as the owners of a “three-story, five-bedroom residence” in an Easton, Maryland, community magazine.

The residence of Jackie and Austin on Oakley Street is cited in an article from Attraction Magazine as an example of Victorian architecture used by shipmasters of the time.

Additionally, Durrer’s March 15 birthday is reflected in both the court records and LegiStorm, a database that keeps tabs on Capitol Hill personnel.

There was no instantaneous response from the Crist campaign.

During the Obama administration, Durrer served in the Department of Commerce’s Economics and Statistics Administration after having previously worked for former Virginia Democrat and U.S. Representative Jim Moran. Both Crist’s congressional chief of staff position in December 2016 and his gubernatorial campaign this year have been filled by Durrer.