Charlie Watts Cause Of Death: How Did The Rolling Stones Drummer Die?

Charlie Watts Cause Of Death: The passing of Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, last year came as a shock to everyone in the band and their millions of fans around the world. This includes Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards.
As the first episode of the four-part documentary series My Life as a Rolling Stone airs tonight (Saturday, July 2) on BBC Two, we take a look back at Watts’ remarkable career and the circumstances of his death at age 80.
Who Was Charlie Watts
British musician, songwriter, and producer Charlie Watts was also an accomplished equestrian. Prior to his untimely demise, Charlie Watts amassed a fortune of $250 million.
Charlie Watts is primarily remembered as the band’s drummer for many years. Watts was a multitalented musician who not only played drums but also composed and produced songs.
Charlie was not only a rock drummer but also a jazz musician who played with bands like The ABC&D of Boogie Woogie.
He got rich by investing in the different Rolling Stones companies, but he has also tried his hand at other businesses, like the successful Arabian horse stud farm he and his wife run in rural England.
In 1964, Charlie Watts married Shirley Ann Shepard, a woman he had known before he became famous with The Rolling Stones.
The couple had a daughter, whom they called Serafina, and she was born four years later. Their only child is a daughter, and she is also the only grandchild Charlie Watts has. This young lady goes by the name of Charlotte.
Charlie Watts Cause Of Death
The death of legendary drummer Charlie Watts was revealed by his publicist on August 24, 2021.
In March 2022, bandmate Keith Richards disclosed that the rock legend had been suffering throat cancer since 2004 and that Charlie Watts cause of death was also throat cancer.
It wasn’t clear right away why he died, but it was known that he had surgery for some kind of health problem.
By the time he had to cancel their next US tour in early August 2021 because of illness, Steve Jordan had taken his place.
At the time, Watts’s bandmate Ronnie Wood insisted they would continue with the scheduled performances regardless of the drummer’s absence.
Publicist for Charlie confirms rock and roll great passed away at home with family members present.
His family released a statement saying, “With deep sorrow, we share the news of the passing of our dearly loved Charlie Watts.
“He died this morning in a London hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. “
Charlie was one of the greatest drummers of his time and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
At this time, we ask that his loved ones and bandmates be given some space to grieve in peace.
What Is Throat Cancer
Throat cancer refers to cancer that develops in your throat (pharynx) or voice box (larynx).
The muscular tube that is your throat extends from the back of your nose to the base of your neck. Cancer of the throat typically develops in the flat cells that line the inside of the throat.
Just below your throat, in a hollow cavity called the voice box, is another organ that might develop cancer. The vocal cords, housed in a cartilaginous voice box, vibrate to produce sound when we speak.
Types
Throat cancer is a general term that applies to cancer that develops in the throat (pharyngeal cancer) or in the voice box (laryngeal cancer).
All throat cancers begin in the same basic cell types, however different parts of the throat have distinct names for the disease.
- Cancer of the nasopharynx develops in the back of the throat, or nasopharynx.
- Oropharynx cancer develops in the area of the throat that sits at the back of the mouth and contains the tonsils.
- Cancer of the hypopharynx (laryngopharynx) develops in the area of the throat that is slightly above the esophagus and the windpipe.
- Glottic cancer begins in the vocal cords.
- Cancer of the epiglottis, a ring of cartilage that prevents food from entering the windpipe, is an example of supraglottic cancer, which develops in the upper part of the voice box.
- Subglottic cancer begins in the lower portion of your voice box, below your vocal cords.
