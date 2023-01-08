Chicago Alderman Requests City To Close Hookah Lounge Following Shooting And Death Of Bouncer: Illinois Ald. In the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, a hookah establishment where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year’s Day is being asked to close down by Brian Hopkins.
The recent shooting death at the Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge, 2123 W. Division St., according to Hopkins, who represents the city’s 2nd Ward, which includes the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, is just one of many violent incidents that have taken place there.
Around 1:30 a.m. on January 1, an unidentified gunman brandished a weapon and tried to force his way into the establishment. The shooter, bouncer, and another victim then traded gunfire.
The bouncer, Austin McAllister, a father of six who served in the U.S. Army, was shot multiple times before passing away in the hospital.
In the days after the shooting, Austin’s twin brother Alan McAllister spoke with NBC 5, sending a warning to whoever had killed his twin.
You just killed my brother out of the blue because you couldn’t enter a hookah lounge, he said.
The death by gunshot of Austin McAllister was Hopkins’ last straw, and she wrote to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown requested that the company be shut down.
The alderman stated, “This is the fifth incidence in a little over a year.” “There is a strong case for closing this building,”
