Child Shot While Playing Outside At West Fort Worth Apartments

Authorities are looking into a shooting that happened Sunday night in west Fort Worth and injured a kid.
The unidentified youngster told police that he was playing outside at a Las Vegas Trail apartment complex when he heard a gunshot and was hit in the left leg. The victim arrived at Cook Children’s Hospital Center in a private vehicle.
At around 5:40 p.m., West Division officers were requested to speak with the victim at the hospital.
The incident took place at the Villas at Sierra Vista Apartments, located at 2013 Las Vegas Trail, the victim reported it to the police. He claimed not to have seen the gunman or the point of origin of the gunfire.
Police proceeded to the residential complex to look around. The investigation is being handled by the gun violence section.
