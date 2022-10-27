Chingy Net Worth 2022: Chingy Reacts To Making The “50 Worst Rappers” List

Chingy is a musician and actor from the United States. He used to work for Ludacris, and his albums “Jackpot” (2003) and “Powerballin” are his most well-known works (2004).

Early Life

Howard Bailey Jr., who goes by the stage name Chingy, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 9, 1980. He liked music from a young age, and when he was about nine, he started writing his own song lyrics. His first stage name was H Thugz, and he was in the rap group Without Warning from St. Louis.

When Without Warning put out the single “What’s Poppin Off,” it was a big hit in the area. He then changed his fake name to Chingy, a slang word for money. He went to McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri, which is a suburb of St. Louis.

Career

Ludacris and his manager, Chaka Zulu, liked Chingy so much that they signed him to Ludacris’s label, Disturbing Tha Peace. The song “Right Thurr,” which came out in May 2003 and was Chingy’s first single for the label, was a big hit.

It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The next thing he did was release his first album, “Jackpot,” on July 15, 2003. It had songs by Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Murphy Lee, I-20, Trina, and Jermaine Dupri.

It was made by the St. Louis-based production team The Trak Starz. Ludacris was able to work out a deal so that the album, which was released on Disturbing Tha Peace, would be sold by Capitol Records. The album was liked by both critics and fans, and the RIAA gave it a Platinum rating less than a year after it came out.

Chingy left the group Disturbing Tha Peace, and on November 16, 2004, his second album, “Powerballin,” came out on Capitol Records and his own label, Slot-A-Lot Records. It had R. Kelly, Lil Wayne, Bun B, Janet Jackson, Nate Dogg, David Banner, and other artists as guests.

In 2004, he and his manager Stan Wright started Slot-A-Lot Records, which is now called Full Dekk Music Group. Chris Woodhouse, SmallTalk, Don Trip, Young Swift, and Soulo are just some of the artists who have been signed to the label.

The third album by Chingy, called “Hoodstar,” came out on September 19, 2006. On the album, Jermain Dupri, Mr. Collipark, and Timbaland all worked together. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart, and the single “Pullin’ Me Back” made it to the Hot Rap Tracks chart.

Overall, this album didn’t do as well as his first two, which is why the RIAA only gave it a Gold rating. In 2007, Chingy left Capitol Records and went back to Disturbing Tha Peace Records, which was now a branch of Def Jam Records.

On December 18, 2007, he put out his fourth studio album with them, called “Hate It or Love It.” Bobby Valentino, Steph Jones, Trey Songz, Rick Ross, and Anthony Hamilton all made cameos on it, and Timbaland, Cool and Dre, and Scott Storch worked on the music.

Even though many of the best musicians in the world worked on the album, it was a huge failure. It only sold 30,000 copies and started at No. 84 on the Billboard 200. It was the first album by Chingy that didn’t make it into the Top 10 on the charts. Then, on September 7, 2010, he came out with the album “Success & Failure.”

The album "No Risk, No Reward," which was supposed to come out in 2012, was then recorded. But a lack of money kept putting off the release of the album.

On March 3, 2012, he put out the mixtape “Jackpot Back.” During this time, he also worked on the singles “King Judah” (2013) and “Watch The World” (2013). He later got a contract with Bungalo Records, which is part of the Universal Music Group.

Other Activities

In addition to music, Chingy has also tried his hand at acting. In 2005, he made his acting debut on the TV comedy show "My Wife and Kids," where he played himself.

He has also been on “George Lopez” (2005), “One on One” (2005), “Punk’d” (2005), “Yo Mamma” (2006), and “Caramel” (2007). (2009). He has also been in the movies “The System Within” (2006), “Scary Movie 4” (2006), “Psycho” (2008), “Speed-Dating” (2010), and “Polish Bar” (2010).

Chingy Reacts To Making The “50 Worst Rappers” List

Chingy is upset about being on a list of the “50 Worst Rappers,” and in a new interview, he talks about how he feels about it.

The rapper from St. Louis, who became famous for his hits “Right Thurr” and “Holidae In” on Ludacris’ label in the early 2000s, was put in the same category as Master P, Diddy, French Montana, and Coi Leray on a meaningless Twitter list.

Still, the rankings got to him, as his most recent conversation with VladTV shows.

Chingy says that the 50 million records he has sold over the course of his career are more than enough votes to keep his name off of any “worst rapper” list. He also says that social media reactions helped the list gain traction.

He then said that the list wasn’t valid and asked that it be taken down, mostly because the whole world’s 7 billion people weren’t asked.

Chingy Net Worth

Chingy Net Worth is estimated to be around $2 Million in 2022. Like his first album, “Jackpot,” “Powerballin” has sold more than a million copies, so the RIAA has given it the Platinum award. Also, the album’s single “I Do” was on the soundtrack for the video game “Need for Speed: Underground 2.” (2004).

