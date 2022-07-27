How Much Is Chris Cuomo Net Worth After Being Fired By CNN?

Chris Cuomo is an American journalist for television. Cuomo is best known as the host of the CNN weeknight news programme ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ He is the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York.

He was formerly the lead legal and justice correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor for ABC’s 20/20.

Early Years

Christopher Charles Cuomo was born in New York on August 9, 1970. Cuomo is the son of Matilda and Mario Cuomo, who are of Italian descent. When he was 12 years old, his father was elected New York’s governor. The family resided at the Albany Governor’s Mansion.

Cuomo grew up with his four siblings, and while their father was occupied with his career, Andrew reared Christopher. His brother eventually became the New York governor.

Career

After graduating, Cuomo began his career as a Wall Street attorney.

People magazine named him one of its “Most Beautiful People” in 1997. He eventually gave up his career as a lawyer and entered the field of media. In the same year, he began his career in journalism with the CNBC programme “Equal Time.” He served as a co-host before becoming a reporter for Fox Files.

In 2000, Cuomo joined ’20/20′, becoming the program’s youngest anchor in history. In 2006, he became an anchor for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He began working on ABC programmes and hosted the programme “Cuomo’s Americans.” Cuomo worked as the chief law and justice correspondent for the network.

Cuomo was seen co-hosting ’20/20′ alongside Elizabeth Vargas, playing a more major role this time. His newscasts addressed topics such as bullying, teen homelessness, and heroin addiction.

He has also changed things in several industries after writing about them. For example, his undercover look at for-profit school recruiters led to changes in that industry. Also, Cuomo was told by a BMW owner that more than 150,000 cars should be recalled.

He was the news anchor for Good Morning America from September 2006 until December 2009. He was the main reporter for breaking news around the world in this job. He went to Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan on several occasions to report on the war on terrorism.

During one of these missions, an IED hit his convoy. Back in the United States, Cuomo reported on the shootings at Virginia Tech, Fort Hood, and the Amish School in Pennsylvania. He also wrote about the collapse of the Sago Mine and the Minneapolis bridge in 2007. He also wrote about Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

In February 2013, Cuomo moved to CNN to co-host the morning show. He first appeared on CNN on February 8, 2013, on an episode of Piers Morgan Tonight as a field anchor. In March 2018, he was co-anchoring New Day when it was announced that he would be moving to the evening to host Cuomo Primetime.

Inside with Chris Cuomo, a new documentary series started on HLN in October 2017. The show focuses on “stories about real people in real towns and cities all over America.”

In September 2018, he started hosting a two-hour radio show called “Let’s Get After It” on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel.

Cuomo has won several Emmys. Cuomo’s Good Morning America story about inspiring 12-year-old poet Mattie Stepanek won a News & Documentary Emmy. This made Cuomo one of the youngest network news correspondents to win this award. Cuomo has been nominated for several News & Documentary Emmy Awards. These include Outstanding Breaking News Coverage for his coverage of hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria, Outstanding Live Interview for his interviews with survivors of the Las Vegas massacre, Outstanding Breaking News Coverage for the Battle for Mosul, Best Story in a Newscast for his coverage of Undercover in Syria, and more. He has also won the Polk Award and the Peabody Award, as well as the Edward R. Murrow Award.

Personal Life

Chris is now married to Cristina Greeven, who used to be the editor of Gotham Magazine. In 2001, they tied the knot. They live together in Manhattan, where they have three children: Bella Cuomo, Carolina Regina Cuomo, and Mario Cuomo.

On August 13, 2019, in Shelter Island, New York, a heckler called Cuomo “Fredo,” a reference to the fictional character from The Godfather books and movies. In response, Cuomo threatened to throw the man down a flight of stairs and insulted him in a profane way. Cuomo told the man that calling someone “Fredo” was like calling an Italian-American the “n-word.”

In March 2020, Cuomo talked to his brother Andrew Cuomo, who was the governor of New York, on CNN about the coronavirus outbreak. Andrew talked about how New York is handling the coronavirus outbreak and mentioned that a curfew might be put in place to keep people inside. “I’m not a fan of the word “curfew.” Dad tried to set a curfew for me, and I was always angry about it “Andrew said. Chris’s reply was: “When it came to the curfew, that was the least of your problems. Just so you’re aware.” After some back and forth, Chris said: “…there’s always time to call mom, no matter how hard you’re working. She wants you to write to her. Just so you’re aware.”

Real Estate

In 2001, Chris and Cristina Cuomo bought a five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot home in Southampton for $1.3 million. They then completely remodeled the home. In May 2019, the Cuomos sold this home for $2.9 million.

In June 2011, Chris and Cristina spent $2.995 million on a Park Avenue apartment.

Chris Cuomo Net Worth 2022

Chris Cuomo net worth is $12 million as of June 2022. Cuomo made $6 million a year hosting Cuomo Prime Time while earning a salary from CNN. Other factors to examine are the breadth and depth of his reporting on important stories, as well as his previous work as a journalist.

A lawyer representing a former CNN colleague accused Chris Cuomo of sexual assault in late 2021, which resulted in the host’s dismissal from the network. According to the New York Attorney General, Chris had an active part in his brother’s political career, a role that had previously gone unnoticed by CNN.

