Chris Delia Net Worth, Career, And Personal Life

Chris Delia Early Life

Chris D’Elia was born on March 29, 1980, in Montclair, New Jersey, to Christopher William D’Elia. Matt’s younger brother Matt grew up with his mother, Ellie (an interior designer), his father, Bill (a TV producer), his older brother Matt (an actor/director/writer/producer), and Matt’s younger sister. As an executive producer, Bill has worked on numerous television shows, including “Chicago Hope,” “Boston Legal,” “Ally McBeal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” among others. When Chris was 12 years old, his family moved to Los Angeles, California, where he attended La Canada High School before graduating in 1998 with the class of 1998. D’Elia made two cameo appearances on “Chicago Hope” as a teenager, courtesy to his father. In college, he enrolled at New York University to study acting, but he dropped out after his freshman year.

Chris Delia Career

The year was 2000, and Chris appeared as a guest star on the Fox series “Get Real,” followed by roles in the film “Almost” and an episode of the ABC series “Boston Legal” four years later. Next, he appeared in the USA series “Monk” as well as the NBC drama “American Dreams” as a guest star, as well as the movies “Bad Girls from Valley High” and “Crazy love.” “Live at Gotham” (2009), “Comedy Central Presents” (2011), and “Only for Laughs: All-Access” are just a few of the television shows in which D’Elia has appeared (2012). Chris D’Elia: White Male. Black Comic.

” debuted on Comedy Central in 2013, and Chris has also shot three Netflix comedy specials: “Incorrigible” (2015), “Man On Fire” (2017), and “No Pain” (2018). ” (2020). His father directed the first two Netflix specials, while his brother directed the third one. D’Elia played Bill Stankowski on TBS’s “Glory Daze” from 2010 to 2011, and he appeared in 2011 on “Workaholics” and in 2012 on “Sullivan & Son.” When Whitney Cummings’ NBC sitcom “Whitney” premiered in 2011, he was cast as Alex Miller. He appeared in all 38 episodes of the show.

The Ten Minute Podcast” was co-hosted by “MADtv” alums Will Sasso and Bryan Callen from 2012 to 2015, and Chris co-starred alongside Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg in 2012. Actor D’Elia appeared in TV Land’s “Jennifer Falls” in 2014 and NBC’s “Undateable” from 2014 to 2016 as Danny Burton. Aside from “Undateable” co-star Brent Morin competing against him on “Lip Sync Battle,” he also acted in the film “Flock of Dudes” and was a cast member in “The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber” in 2016.

Since 2017, Chris has appeared in three episodes of Netflix’s You as a stand-up comic/sexual predator who preys on teenage females as a stand-up comic/sexual predator. After multiple women accused D’Elia of sexual harassment, the role began to be perceived as a case of art imitating life. “XOXO,” “Half Magic,” and “Life in a Year” are just a few of Chris’s other film and television credits, which include “The Great Indoors,” “Alone Together,” and “Huge in France” (2019).

Chris Delia Personal Life

On July 29, 2006, Chris married Emily Montague, an actress, and they divorced in 2010. D’Elia sexually harassed and asked for nude images of underage girls in June 2020, when a Twitter user using the handle @girlpowertbh published screenshots of D’Elia’s conversations with her when she was 16 years old. Despite his denials, Comedy Central removed an episode of “Workaholics” in which he played a child molester and his stand-up special “White Male. Black Comic.” from the network’s website and other streaming platforms. In “Army of the Dead,” a Netflix original film, D’Elia’s role was filled by Tig Notaro after his contract with the Creative Artists Agency expired.

According to a report in September 2020, actress Megan Drust consented to drive Chris home from the West Hollywood restaurant where he was dining in 2011; when she declined to touch him after getting in the car, Chris allegedly began pleasure-seeking. She jumped out of the car and yelled at D’Elia, “You’re contaminating my vehicle.” A YouTube video he uploaded to address the charges was posted in February 2021, and he said in it that none of his relationships had been non-consensual, but that “sex ruled [his] life.

” Chris was sued in federal court in March 2021 by an unnamed lady who claimed that he had sexually molested her when she was 17 years old. Allegations made in the lawsuit claim that D’Elio “created a manipulative and controlling dynamic” by demanding sexually graphic photographs of Ms. Doe, directing her to perform specific sexual actions and postures for him online, and psychologically punishing her if she didn’t comply.

Chris Delia Real Estate

For $2.6 million, Chris bought a house in LA’s Laurel Canyon neighborhood in 2016. In January 2020, he put the house on the market for $2.9 million.

For $5.4 million, he bought a house in the hills of Beverly Hills in 2017. Tricia Helfer was the seller.

He paid $1.75 million in 2013 for a house in Beachwood Canyon, a Los Angeles enclave. Craig Ferguson, a television host, and comedian was the seller. Since then, Chris has made $1.9 million by selling this house.

Chris Delia’s Net Worth

Chris D’Elia is expected to have a net worth of $13 million by the year 2022.

