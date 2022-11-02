Chuck D: Gun Violence Isn’t Normal After Takeoff’s Death

Chuck D has always been anti-authoritarian and anti-gun crime.

Rap artist and founding member of Public Enemy Chuck D is horrified by the death of Takeoff, one third of the hip-hop trio Migos, as are many others.

‘This is a catastrophe, the sorrow is overwhelming,’ he tells TMZ Live.

Takeoff’s untimely death earlier this week was the latest in a string of hip-hop celebrities felled by gun violence.

He laments that, unlike in the ’80s and ’90s, death by gunshot is now accepted as a cultural norm.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has said, “It’s not normal conduct, but via culture, it’s become normalized through the years.”

Chuck D, representing the Hip-Hop Alliance, said, “the peace, unity love part of hip-hop should be valued, and that’s the core of the foundation.”

He elaborates, saying, “we’ve adopted the purpose of make statement to let people know that the music and the art form is lovely” and that someone with a gun in their hand is “weird conduct.”

According to authorities, Takeoff was at a private party with around 40 people (including his uncle and bandmate Quavo) at a bowling alley in downtown Houston early on Tuesday, November 1.

Kirshnik Khari Ball, the rapper who topped the charts, was allegedly shot in the head or neck and later died. He was 28.

He joins a frightening list of slain hip-hop artists that includes Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., Run-Jam DMC’s Master Jay, and many more, as well as more contemporary figures like Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and PnB Rock, who was killed in September of this year.

Chuck D doesn’t hold back any of the truth. The legendary rapper declares, “This is gun violence.” The availability of firearms and illicit substances “has been a problem for a very long time.”