Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital.

A third youngster was discovered a few streets away with at least one stab wound and a second was discovered outside the house unconscious with injuries consistent with an attack. They were both taken to the hospital, where doctors said they had a good chance of recovering.

Castillo’s mom informed NBC 7 that her son and his dad were El Cajon residents.

A number of the partygoers reportedly fled the scene as police officers arrived, and those that remained were uncooperative. Investigators are asking for the public’s help by encouraging anybody who may have information or evidence (including photographs and videos) to come forward.

In this situation, not only do we have two young guys in the hospital, but we have a small youngster who’s gone tragically from this,” CVPD Sgt. Tony Molina. If there are any additional witnesses at this party, maybe they will see the seriousness of the situation and come forward to cooperate with our investigators.

In the absence of any arrests, CVPD is appealing for assistance from any partygoers or any witnesses. To report a crime anonymously, you may call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or use the website or mobile app P3tips at http://p3tips.com/409.

An individual may get up to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

After school on Monday, the Grossmont Union High School District issued the following statement:

We were devastated to learn that a senior from Valhalla High School in Chula Vista, California, had tragically gone suddenly as a consequence of injuries sustained in an early Saturday morning fight. Our hearts go out to the family at this time of unfathomable grief.

The investigation by the Chula Vista Police Department continues, and we are helping in any manner we can. We’ve also given extra counseling options for Valhalla High School to aid our kids who need support as they handle this sad news. So as not to disrupt an ongoing investigation, and to respect the privacy rights of individuals concerned, the District will not say more at this time. As required by law, we will not disclose the student’s identify.

Two South Bay youths were slain by gunfire at a Halloween party in National City; one of the victims was a young lady whose sister had been killed by gun violence two years before. Two adolescents were stabbed by another youngster at a home party the previous weekend in Encinitas.