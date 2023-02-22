Cigarette Butt Dentifies A Suspect In Strangling Of Vermont Teacher In 1971

Authorities announced Tuesday that the murder of a Vermont teacher more than 50 years ago was solved when they connected a discarded cigarette butt to a suspect who later ordained as a Buddhist monk.
Rita Curran, 24, was strangled in 1971, and the suspect, William DeRoos, passed away in San Francisco 15 years later, according to interim Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad.
Authorities were able to identify DeRoos as the suspect thanks to a combination of genetic genealogy, DNA testing, and a recent conversation with the man’s ex-wife, Murad told reporters.
The murder of this woman cast a stain on our town and destroyed her family, according to Murad. “They have waited for justice for 50 years.”
Rita Curran Died On July 19, 1971
According to Jim Trieb, the head of the police department’s detective services section, Curran’s roommates discovered her dead in their apartment on July 19, 1971.
DeRoos resided two stories above Curran with his wife, although Trieb claimed that he was never treated as a suspect at the time. DeRoos and his wife, Michelle, gave an alibi in an interview with the police the day after the murder, claiming they had been at home the night of the murder and had not heard or seen anything, according to Trieb.
Authorities that looked into the case in 1971 found some evidence, including a cigarette butt, which was crucial to the solution before the case went cold, according to Trieb.
According to Trieb, Curran’s right arm found the object and submitted it for DNA testing in 2014. A male DNA profile was discovered, but Trieb said there were no genetic matches in the nation’s law enforcement collection.
In order to openly look for hints regarding the killer’s identity, the police collaborated with Parabon NanoLabs, a genetic genealogy company that combines historical study with genetic analysis, Trieb said.
The company’s head genetic genealogist, CeCe Moore, told NBC reporters on Tuesday that she was able to eliminate DeRoos from the list of prospective suspects within a short period of time by using a publicly accessible database.
After the discovery, detectives re-interviewed DeRoos’ then-wife, who revealed that they had had argued that evening of July 19, 1971, and that he had fled. According to Trieb, he came back after she had gone to sleep and later instructed her to inform the police that they had been at home all night.
Thomas Chenette, one of the police who spoke with her, stated on Tuesday that he didn’t think Michelle, who had married DeRoos two weeks before to Curran’s passing and now uses a different last name, was aware of the murder.
Because she was young, impressionable, newlywed, and in love, Chenette said: “I think she lied at the time. She didn’t want him to get him into trouble for a crime she didn’t think he committed.”
DeRoos fled to Thailand to become a Buddhist monk after the murder, according to Trieb, and left his wife behind. He had returned to the country by 1974 and was residing in San Francisco when, according to a new wife he married, she informed the authorities that he was a guru by the name of Dutch.
The woman claimed he had a violent streak and had once choked her and stabbed a friend in what Trieb claimed was an unprovoked attack. DeRoos was detained in the stabbing, according to Trieb, but it wasn’t immediately apparent if he was charged in the subsequent incident.
According to authorities, the woman abandoned DeRoos, who passed away in 1989 from a heroin overdose in a hotel in San Francisco.
A sample highly correlated with DeRoos’ DNA was discovered through additional DNA testing on a jacket Curran was wearing on the day of the murder, according to Trieb.
Murad stated that although no charges would be brought, the state’s attorney for the area stated that there is strong evidence that DeRoos killed the victim.
A sibling of Curran told reporters on Tuesday that he prayed for both his parents and Rita, noting that he didn’t “think so much about the guy who did this to Rita as I do about Rita and my Parents – what they went through.”
