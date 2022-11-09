Clovis Police Arrest 1 In Cvs Pharmacy Robbery

Clovis police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a prescription robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a burglary alarm was set off at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. on the corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, at the CVS Pharmacy. The suspect, who matched the description given to police, was spotted nearby. Police also discovered a nearby garbage can stuffed with CVS prescriptions. According to the police, the suspect is 21-year-old Fresno resident Joseph Neves Jr.

According to detectives, there may be a link between this and a burglary that occurred at the same pharmacy on October 26. Officials said the person apprehended on Tuesday shared clothing with the second suspect shown in surveillance footage from the same crime.

The second suspect is still at large and has not been located.

Police report that Neves was arrested and placed into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary as well as charges related to his being out on bond for a previous pharmacy burglary in Madera and breaking probation.

The Clovis Police Department’s Detectives Section can be reached at (559) 324-2415 if you have any information about the other suspect involved in the incident on October 26.