Cole Bennett Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The Music Director Of Eminem Song “Godzilla”?

Cole Bennett attracts millions of viewers each week through his social media presence and Instagram following. Cole Bennett uses his following to advertise his products, cutting marketing expenses and making millions of dollars. Cole Bennett generated gross sales of more than $15 million in the last 12 months and up to $6 million in profit.

Early Life

Cole Bennett, an American business entrepreneur, videographer, and music video director, was born on May 14, 1996. Since he was a young child, Cole Bennett has wanted to pursue a career in videography and hip-hop music, so he dropped out of college to do so.

When Cole Bennett was a high school student in Plano, Illinois, he first started Lyrical Lemonade as an online blog. The channel later branched out into other hip-hop subgenres outside of the Chicago area, like the newly growing Soundcloud rap subgenre.

Career

The music video for Lil Xan’s track, “Betrayed,” which was certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2018, was directed by Cole Bennett in August 2017.

The music video for Chicago rapper Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams,” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100, was directed by Cole Bennett in May 2018. The smash song “Godzilla” by Eminem got a music video made by Cole Bennett in March 2020. In just 24 hours, it received 13 million views.

Along with live event recaps, cyphers, documentaries, and interviews, he started directing music videos for Chicago rappers like Vic Mensa and Taylor Bennett, which he posted on the Lyrical Lemonade channel.

The channel later branched out into other hip-hop subgenres outside of the Chicago area, like the newly growing Soundcloud rap subgenre. He garnered early fame in 2016 and early 2017 by collaborating with musicians like Famous Dex, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

He published "Lone Springs," his debut short film, on April 7, 2017. He directed the music video in August 2017 for Lil Xan's song "Betrayed," which the RIAA awarded Platinum status in 2018.

Later, he directed various music videos for popular songs like “BabyWipe” by Ski Mask the Slump God, “Red Roses” and “Nowadays” by Lil Skies, and “Bounce Out With That” by YBN Nahmir.

Juice Wrld of Chicago released “Lucid Dreams” in May 2018, and it reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. He directed the music video for the song.

The video has amassed over 840 million views on YouTube, making it his most well-liked upload. Since then, he has collaborated with well-known hip-hop artists like J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, and Eminem. He directed the popular song “Godzilla” by Eminem’s music video in March 2020.

Dr. Dre and Mike Tyson make cameo appearances in the video itself. In just 24 hours, it received 13 million views. Bennett directed the music video for “Gnat,” a song by rapper Eminem, in December 2020, marking his second collaboration with the artist.

Personal Life

Cole Bennett took out a $35,000 student education debt several years ago to pursue his undergraduate studies. However, Cole Bennett has fully returned this student loan after being well-known on television and making a sizable chunk of money.

Cole Bennett, however, received a sizable loan of $5 million a few years ago for the purposes of expanding her firm and entering the media industry. The current balance of this loan with HSBC Bank is taken into account when determining Cole Bennett’s net worth.

Cole Bennett Net Worth

Cole Bennett Net Worth is estimated to be around $40 Million in 2022. Under the brand Lyrical Lemonade, Bennett has also dabbled in producing goods and lemonade drinks. He declared, “I genuinely think we can compete with Minute Maid and all of the great lemonade and juice firms.”

Jordan Brand and Lyrical Lemonade worked together in February 2020. An Aerospace 720 sneaker, a hooded sweatshirt, and a long-sleeved t-shirt were all part of the collection. The streetwear company FTP and Lyrical Lemonade teamed in April 2020. A hooded sweatshirt, a t-shirt, and lemonade cans with a co-brand were all part of the collection.

