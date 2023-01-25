Conor McGregor Investigated For Physical Assault In Ibiza, Spain

MADRID — According to court officials speaking on Wednesday, Conor McGregor is the subject of an inquiry in Spain following allegations that he physically assaulted a person in Ibiza.
After hearing additional details regarding the alleged incident, the court decided that the case should be reopened even though it had previously been closed.
The court did not provide any additional information regarding the case that included the mixed martial arts celebrity from Ireland.
According to reports in the Spanish media, the probe is connected to a fight that took place with a woman on a yacht following a party in Ibiza.
