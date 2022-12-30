Convicted Killer From 2006 Accused Of Murdering A Woman Found In A Ditch

Mustafa Bush, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Bush is a Rochester native.
According to Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, the initial theory put out by the investigation team is that Robinson was killed with a gun.
On Monday, Robinson’s body was discovered at about 4:20 pm. The body was found in a ditch on West River Road Northwest, close to River Bluff Lane, by a woman and her dog.
On Wednesday at 7:49 p.m., Mustafa Bush was lodged in the Olmsted County Jail. He’s waiting to be charged. A charge of second-degree murder is a felony.
Bush has had prior encounters with the law. In May 2006, he was found guilty of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He was found guilty of shooting Cory Richardson to death, along with Parnell Johnson and Audumn Richardson. At the time, Richardson was 25 years old. Details about that crime, which took place in Northwest Rochester, are provided below.
On March 2020, Bush’s 14-year jail phase of his sentence came to an end. He was under close supervision until 2027. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson and Bush knew each other. According to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, Bush’s first court appearance will take place on January 3 or 4.
Robinson leaves behind three children, aged 25, 19, and 11, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family.
