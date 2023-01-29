Convicted Sex Offender Found Guilty Of Raping Teenage Co-worker In Sterling Heights Jimmy Johns

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — A previously convicted sex offender was determined to be responsible for the rape of a juvenile co-worker at a Jimmy John’s restaurant located in Sterling Heights.
Jerome Brown-Pegues, age 36, who had been convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree in Wayne County and was scheduled for parole in 2022, made sexual approaches toward the juvenile victim.
Brown-Pegues allegedly turned violent after the victim rejected his approaches, and he raped the victim, who was a teenager, in the storage area of the sub-store, according to the authorities.
Read: Manager at Sterling Heights Jimmy John’s testifies about a former employee who is suspected of raping a 17-year-old co-worker.
The man, who is 36 years old, was charged with criminal sexual behavior of the third degree, which carries a sentence of 15 years, along with a second offense notice (mandatory five years).
The sentence for Brown-Pegues is set to take place on March 22 at 9 in the morning.
Read Next: