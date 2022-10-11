Cops Are Still Looking For A Motive After A Georgia High School Football Star Was Killed

During a confrontation outside a Dave & Buster’s in Georgia, a high school football star was shot and killed, and two youths are now facing murder charges for the incident.

Local news outlets reported on Wednesday that Elijah DeWitt, a star receiver for Jefferson High School, was shot and killed outside a fast food restaurant in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to reports of a person being shot at approximately 8 p.m.

In a statement released two days later, Gwinnett police reported Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, had been detained in South Carolina and charged with felony murder and other felonies related to the killing that had left the victim’s team “heartbroken.”

In a tweet, the Jefferson High School football team said, “The Jefferson High School Football program is saddened as we grieve the passing of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt.”

As a family, the DeWitts are in our prayers. Please know that the family’s privacy is being respected and that your support is appreciated.

DeWitt was a senior who made a name for himself on the football field and whose Twitter profile is littered with links to shared videos of his best moments and statistics.

Forensic investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the sad shooting, but police have stated, “it seems that the suspects and the victim were acquainted with each other and when they found each other in the parking lot, an argument took place, and then the shooting.”

His mother told Fox 5 that DeWitt was killed in a failed robbery attempt when he was out with his girlfriend.

Dawn DeWitt, who called the day her son died “certainly the saddest day of my life,” spoke during a memorial on Sunday, saying, “I want him to be remembered as a strong competitor with a very wide heart.”

The TV station said that around a hundred people showed out to the vigil to mourn the loss of the young life.

According to his father, Craig DeWitt, he has forgiven the two Georgians suspected of killing him.

The one doing the forgiving is the one who benefits most. He told Fox 5 that “we don’t want the negativity in our home.”

Gwinnett police said they have evidence linking Bryan and Richardson to charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a weapon. This couple was scheduled to be extradited to Georgia on Monday.