Corey Phelan Death: What Was The Reason Behind His Death?

Corey Phelan was a Minor League Baseball player. He died on 13th October 2022. Here we will tell everything about him and also what caused his death of him at a such young age.

Who Was Corey Phelan?

Corey Phelan was always happy when he went to a baseball game. He grew up on Long Island, where he and his father watched the Yankees. Like most young boys, he always wanted to be a professional baseball player. But not many of those young boys worked as hard as Corey did.

Phelan was small for his age. His parents called him a “runt,” and when he started applying to colleges, he kept getting turned down. He saved them all and started going to the gym at 4:30 a.m. with Chris to get stronger.

When the Phillies signed him, all of his hard work paid off. Even though Phelan only played in five relief games for their rookie league team, he loved every one of them. He felt like he was part of a group.

So, after he got the diagnosis, he went to as many Phillies games as he could. His doctors didn’t like the idea, but he told them that if he had to, he’d sign himself out of the hospital. He became friends with Zach Eflin, Zack Wheeler, Brandon Marsh, and Aaron Nola at Citizens Bank Park.

He became good friends with Dickie Noles and Larry Bowa at Citizens Bank Park. He called them “Uncle Dickie” and “Uncle Larry.” Phelan could find extra motivation in South Philadelphia whenever he needed it.

Corey Phelan Death

The Philadelphia Phillies said Thursday that Corey Phelan, a 20-year-old baseball player from Long Island, died of a rare form of cancer.

Phelan grew up in Greenlawn, which is in Suffolk County. His teachers in the Harborfields School District said that he was a great person.

Kerri McGinty said, “He was like what we call an old-school kid because he thanked you after every class.”

Susan Turrini said, “We’re just going to miss him so much. He’s just the kind of person who should be here.”

Phelan was good at baseball and worked hard from a young age, which led the Phillies to sign him right out of high school.

He was a promising pitcher with a fastball that could go over 90 miles per hour. The last time he pitched in the minor leagues was in 2021.

On April 14, Phelan passed out in the shower at the team's spring training facility in Florida. He was getting ready for the upcoming season.

“I got a CAT scan of my brain, and it was fine. Then I got a CAT scan of my chest, and they told me I had a nine-inch mass in my chest,” Phelan told our sister station WPVI back in June.

At first, doctors thought it was non-lymphoma, Hodgkin’s but when treatment didn’t work, they soon realized it was T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a rare and aggressive cancer (T-ALL).

Chris, Phelan’s father, said, “Every time we heard him talking on the phone, he would say, ‘I’m worried about my mom and dad.’ He was worried about us, and he was just suffering.”

Eflin said that this postseason run will be for Corey. No matter what happens, Phelan will always have a place in the Phillies organization, and his parents will never forget that.

Christie reached into her bag a few hours before the game. After Corey died, she found a note on his phone and decided to print it out on prayer cards. On Wednesday, she brought some to the baseball game. She will tell anyone who will listen about what her son wants to say.

Corey wrote, “I hope no one has to go through what I have to see how beautiful life is, but I hope everyone can see how beautiful life is the way I do.”

