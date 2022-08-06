Crash in California Kills Woman on Way to Prenatal Checkup

LOS ANGELES, California — On Friday, the sister of the pregnant lady who was killed in a car accident that killed her and her kid and three others said she was on her way to a prenatal doctor’s appointment.

Ashley Ryan, her 11-month-old baby Alonzo Quintero, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester, were all killed in Thursday’s crash, according to a GoFundMe page set up in their memory.

He told KABC-TV that “everybody’s heartbroken.” ‘Ok, I love y’all.’ She stepped out the door because we all live together. I’m going to the doctor to have my baby’s health checked.’ Why don’t you just leave our nephew here?’ We inquired. ‘No, I want to take my son for a ride,’ she responded. We were devastated to learn that. It crushed our hearts.”

As Lester’s family confirmed to KABC, the 24-year-old security guard was daddy to the unborn child who was labeled as “baby boy Ryan” on the birth certificate “Using the online records of the coroner.

The names of two more victims, a male, and a woman were not released on Friday.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol reported that a Mercedes-Benz sedan was involved in a crash with up to six other vehicles after it allegedly ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area, roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, who was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol after the crash with moderate injuries, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

After receiving the case next Monday, prosecutors will determine whether to press criminal charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if 37-year-old Linton had a counsel who could speak on behalf of her.

As the Mercedes-Benz vehicle sped past the junction, Pepi said authorities are investigating if Linton was under the influence of narcotics or alcohol while driving.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Franco Pepi, “it was undoubtedly one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve witnessed,” on Friday.

One person was thrown from a vehicle and two others were engulfed in flames. The burned and twisted cars, as well as a child’s car seat, was shown on television.

At least two cars exploded in flames and were thrown speeding into the pavement, winding up against the corner sign of a gas station in the video. One car was in the path of a blaze. There was a car that was ripped in two.

Pepi estimated the car’s speed at least 50 mph (or 80 kph) as it sped past the congested crossroads. A total of eight individuals, including Linton, were sent to the hospital.

In addition to the 33-year-old woman and six children ranging in age from 1 to 15, Pepi reported six other victims with minor injuries.

Mourners left flowers and candles outside the crossroads on Friday as a tribute to the victims.

Henry Sanchez, a nearby Sinclair Gas employee, experienced “the biggest noise I’ve ever heard” while working at the interior register.

“It was “gut-wrenching,” he said in an interview with the AP on Friday. As one witness put it, “It was like watching two trains collide, metal on metal.”

The flames deterred oncoming onlookers from rushing to the burning autos to assist.

Everyone tried to do everything they could to put out the fire and rescue the trapped residents, but nothing worked.

Debris flew everywhere as she covered her head for safety, according to Veronica Esquival, speaking to KTLA-TV.

At one point, a baby flew over the intersection and landed in front of Esquival, who was standing in the middle of the gas station’s parking lot. A worker came up and snatched the infant from my hands when he noticed me with the baby.” However, the baby had been resuscitated by someone.

An enormous explosion startled Debra Jackson, who told KCBS-TV that she was just about to step out of her car to fill up with gas when she heard it.

As Jackson put it, “The flames just engulfed everyone. “They told me to jump out of my car because I was trying to get out of my car, to go to the gas pump, when the flames engulfed it… My car was sitting right there as I jumped out.

