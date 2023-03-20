6 Illicit Huge African Snails Are Seized by Customs Officials at the Detroit Airport

One traveller at Detroit Metropolitan Airport had an unusual and perhaps deadly item in their luggage: six enormous African snails. According to a press release issued by US Customs and Border Protection on Friday, live snails were discovered in the luggage of a tourist who had just arrived in Detroit from the west African country of Ghana.
According to the press release, the animals are deemed a “prohibited creature” in the United States because they pose a serious threat to human health and the ecosystem if released into the wild. Despite this, the snails are eaten and even kept as pets in many parts of the world.
“Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests,” said port director Robert Larkin in the news release. “The discovery of this highly invasive pest truly benefits the health and well-being of the American people.”
The snails are up to 8 inches in length and are found naturally in east Africa. There is a parasite called rat lungworm that can be transmitted to humans by giant African snails.
They can cause environmental harm if released into the wild since they devour at least 500 different plant species and have been known to chew the plaster and stucco off of houses to get their calcium fix, according to Customs and Border Protection.
After discovering a rapidly expanding colony of snails in Florida in July, officials quarantined the county. The population was once attributed to the underground pet trade. It took ten years and several million dollars to completely eliminate a colony of enormous African snails from Miami-Dade County. The population is hard to manage because each snail can lay up to 2,500 eggs a year.
