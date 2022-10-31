Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2: Is There Any Announcement Regarding It’s Release?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners just came out on Netflix on September 13, and it’s already being called one of the company’s best original anime shows.

The futuristic show takes place in the same world as the popular RPG Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red. It was made by Japan’s Studio Trigger, which is known for shows like Kill la Kill, Inferno Cop, Little Witch Academia, and more.

If you’re wondering what Edgerunners is about, it’s about David, a street kid trying to make it in Night City, a city of the future that is obsessed with technology and body modifications.

After meeting a mysterious hacker named Lucy, he decides the only way stay alive is to become an edge runner, a mercenary outlaw also called a cyberpunk. In his quest to become a so-called legend, he will fight Night City’s most dangerous criminals and cyber psychos.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 1 now has all 10 episodes available to stream on Netflix. Will Netflix add another season in the future? Read on to find out what’s going on now.

Has Netflix Renewed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for Season 2?

CD Projekt Red has said that the worlds of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher will grow beyond the video games, but there are no plans for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 at this time.

Netflix, Studio Trigger, and CD Projekt Red haven’t said anything about making more episodes of this anime series, so it’s likely that Edgerunners will only have one season. Sci-fi anime has always been marketed as a stand-alone story, and Studio Trigger is known for making anime shows that only last for one season.

But because Cyberpunk 2077 is so popular and Edgerunners has been praised by critics (it has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s likely that people will want more episodes. If the anime does well on Netflix, it’s likely that they’ll think about giving it a second season. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners didn’t make Netflix’s global Top 10 list for TV shows on September 16, but it did make the list in several countries. At the time of this writing, it’s not clear if Netflix thinks the anime is doing well enough to be renewed. Also, read about Reggie Bush Net Worth

Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Getting A New Season?

Early in October 2022, Project Orion, the code name for the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, was officially announced by CD Projekt Red. The developer said this about the sequel: “Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will expand the Cyberpunk series and continue to use this dark future universe to its fullest potential.”

Now, fans of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are wondering if CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger will work together again to make a new season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners or a different anime set in Night City and the rest of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

Even though CDPR hasn’t said anything about a future Cyberpunk anime, the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a sequel definitely makes it more likely that the popular franchise will get another anime series in the future. Also, read about Black Mirror Season 6

But since the next video game isn’t expected to come out until 2025 or later, there won’t be a new season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners any time soon.

