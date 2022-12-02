Dagenham Teenager Is Fatally Stabbed While Riding The Bus Home From School

A court has been informed that a 16-year-old kid was killed “in cold blood” on a bus home from school in a “revenge” attack after he posted a drill music track online.
Tyler Hurley, a Year 11 student at The Warren School in Chadwell Heath, east London, was allegedly attacked by Carlton Tanueh, 19, with a so-called zombie knife with a foot and a half (50cm) blade, on the 173 services, barely 20 minutes earlier.
The alleged attack was allegedly witnessed by passengers, including parents pushing strollers, on the afternoon of March 14 of this year, according to CCTV evidence played at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.
Tyler, who was in his school uniform and “unarmed and absolutely unprotected,” the prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC told the jury, showed “obvious dread” and sustained “unsurvivable” wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away the following morning.
By posting a drill music track on YouTube three weeks prior, Tyler “caused disturbance to some very dangerous young males,” the court heard.
According to Ms. Carberry, the song’s lyrics make fun of Tanueh’s friends, particularly one of the group members who was stabbed but survived.
Additionally, she told the jury that after an attempted armed attack just over two weeks before the fatal stabbing, Tyler “taunted the gang” since he was able to leave unharmed.
The prosecution claims that this defendant killed him in cold blood, on purpose, and without showing any remorse,” she stated.
“This defendant chose to arm himself with a deadly knife and because he chose to attack Tyler Hurley with it in the middle of a Monday afternoon as he made his way home from school, this defendant’s behavior was an act of rage and, as you will hear, revenge. Tyler Hurley’s young life was deliberate – brutally – cut short because of petty grievances.”
Tanueh, who was “looking for trouble” and “out of his own area,” armed himself with two zombie knives, the court heard. The alleged murder weapon measured 2 feet two inches (68 cm) with a 1 foot six inches (50 cm) blade.
According to the prosecutor, Tyler was fatally stabbed twice with the knife, through his arm and armpit, and more than nine inches (24 cm) into his chest.
The jury was informed that Tanueh, of no fixed address, admits to two charges of possessing a knife in a public place but denies murder.
The trial goes on.
