Dallas Officer Shoots, Wounds Armed Suspect During Struggle

Police said in a news release that a suspect was seriously hurt when a Dallas police officer shot him during a fight on Sunday night.
Officers were on patrol in the 1900 block of Bennett Avenue at 7:10 p.m. when they saw a suspect in the back parking lot of an apartment building who was “known to them with prior criminal mischief and burglary of motor vehicle offenses,” according to a police release.
Police said the suspect wouldn’t cooperate, so a fight broke out. Police say that an officer fired a Taser, but it didn’t work.
According to the release, the suspect kept fighting with police and pulled out a gun. Police say that one officer used their department-issued gun to shoot the suspect in the chest.
The suspect was in a very bad way when Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to the hospital. The name of the suspect has not been made public.
No police officers were hurt.
