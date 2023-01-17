Dallas Police Have Charged A 14-year-old Girl For Killing An 11-year-old Boy

According to the Dallas police, a girl, age 14, was charged with murder on Monday following the fatal shooting of a child, age 11, who was wounded by a stray bullet. The incident resulted in the youngster’s death.
On Sunday afternoon about 2:00 p.m., officers were summoned to an apartment complex in the south of Dallas after receiving a report of shots fired there. During the course of the inquiry, the authorities discovered that two young women were engaged in a physical altercation in the complex’s parking lot.
According to a statement released by the police, “one juvenile suspect took a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting; nevertheless, the shot wounded a male juvenile bystander.”
According to the police, the youngster, who was 11 years old, was taken to the hospital after being injured but later passed away from his injuries there.
According to the police, the suspect first fled the scene, but she was subsequently apprehended, and she is currently being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. She has been charged with the crime. According to the agency, during the course of the inquiry, a weapon was found.
Due to the minors’ ages, the police will not be disclosing the names of individuals who were involved in the event.
“Me being forced to observe it and to be there… “I’m never going to be able to get over it,” she said to the affiliated news station.
According to Settles, her daughter got involved in a fight with a girl who was 14 years old at the time. The girl then pulled out a gun and fired De’Evan, but the bullet missed her daughter.
“He had such a pure heart. “He very certainly did not earn it in any way,” Settles stated. “I only hope that the younger generation would take a moment to reflect before acting irrationally, because in this circumstance, I’m not the only one who is hurting,”
Settles expressed how much she will miss De’Evan’s warm grin as well as his enthusiasm for sports.
“Take what you’ve learned from this experience and apply it in a useful way. She prayed that the death of her son would not have been in vain and that the information would be used to save the life of another kid.
According to a statement released by the DeSoto Independent School District, De’Evan was enrolled in the fifth grade at one of the district’s schools. According to the letter, his instructors “described him as kind and charismatic,” and he “would be deeply missed by both his instructors and peers.
