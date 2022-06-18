Danny Masterson Net Worth

Danny Masterson Early Life

On March 13th, 1976, Daniel Peter Masterson was born in Long Island, New York. He got his start in the entertainment business at a young age, having grown up in both Garden City and East Williston. It wasn’t until the age of four that he had already established himself as a well-known child model. He began appearing in musicals at the age of eight, but his singing voice worsened as he hit his teens. With over 100 ads under his belt by the time he was 16, Danny was a household name.

Danny Masterson Career

“Beethoven’s 2nd” was one of Masterson’s first major film roles. The sitcom “Cybill” starred him in the early 1990s as well. Despite being slightly older than the rest of the group, he auditioned for “That ’70s Show” after appearing in this show for two years. The writers of the show completely revamped Hyde’s character to fit Masterson’s demeanor based on his funny audition.

Danny’s career took off as a result of the part, and he went on to star in every season of “That ’70s Show.” Master’s career continued after the show ended with appearances on “Punk’d” and “MADtv.” He also acted with Jim Carrey in the 2008 film “Yes Man.” “The Bridge to Nowhere,” in which he co-starred with Bijou Phillips, was released in 2009 and starred the couple. Danielle was hired for the 2012 comedy series Men at Work after appearing in shows including “White Collar” and “The Chicago 8.” He appeared in “The Ranch” from 2016 to 2018.

Danny Masterson Relationships

A Scientologist, Masterson is a fervent adherent of the religion. In 2005, he started dating Bijou Phillips, a member of the Church of Scientology, and they have been together since then. Masterson and Phillips wed in 2011 after getting engaged in 2009. They became parents for the first time in 2014. The Mamas & the Papas’ John Phillips, the father of Bijou, was the band’s lead singer.

Danny Masterson Legal Issues

A total of four women have come forward to accuse Masterson of sexual assault in the past year. Danny vehemently rejected all of the accusations that had been leveled at him by the police. Masterson’s contract with his talent agency (United Talent Agency) was terminated as a result of this discovery. In 2019, the four initial accusers filed a lawsuit for stalking and harassment against Danny and the Church of Scientology.

According to the claims of these women, Scientologists in cars harassed and recorded them without their permission. The wife of Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, was one of the four women arrested. Cedric alleged that Masterson had raped his wife and that his pets were being fed rat poison in the form of rolled-up bits of raw meat by the latter inexplicably (presumably by members of the Church of Scientology). In addition to allegedly drugging women and threatening them with firearms, the allegations against Danny are troubling in their specifics.

Prosecutors plan to file charges against Masterson for three counts of rape in June 2020. The first supposedly occurred in 2001, while the other two allegedly occurred in 2003. Ages ranged from 23 to 28 years old for these women. The investigation began in 2017 and lasted three years. If Danny is convicted, he faces a maximum term of 45 years in prison.

Danny Masterson Real Estate

Danny sold his Holly Mont Drive property for $1.595 million in 2007, according to media reports at the time. Marble and gold leaf fireplace, private pool, multi-tiered yard with hot tub, and two-car garage in the four-bedroom property. For $560,000, he bought the house in 1998, right after landing the job on That ’70s Show, which made him rich. In addition to six apartments and two small apartment buildings, Masterson had already invested in several pieces of real estate land. Danny acquired a LA condo in 2003 and sold it to Laura Prepon for $165,000 less than a year later.

Danny Masterson’s Net Worth

According to the most recent available data, Danny Masterson is worth $8 million. He does, however, have a sizable real estate holding. Danny was rumored to be selling his house for $1.595 million in 2007. It cost him $560,000 when he bought it in 1998. During the same year, Danny purchased an apartment and sold it for $165,000 to Laura Prepon.

In Park City, Utah, he also has a lounge and bar (Downstairs). In 2005, he was also a member of the Unabombers’ poker squad. Danny has hosted and won several poker tournaments.

