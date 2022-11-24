Darcey And Stacey Before Surgery: Why Fans Mocked The Twin Sisters?

Darcey And Stacey Before Surgery: In case you haven’t heard, Darcey & Stacey is a TLC favorite starring the identical twins Silva. However, Darcey Silva was previously best recognized for her role on 90 Day Fiancé before they became a household name thanks to their own program.
She had failed romantic partnerships with both Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks. Nonetheless, she rapidly garnered a big and devoted following. So, how much do the Silva sisters have in the bank? We chose to investigate further.
Who Is “Darcey And Stacey”
In the United States, Darcey & Stacey debuted on TLC on August 16, 2020. Darcey and Stacey Silva, who are twins and starred in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are the show’s main protagonists.
A middle-class Connecticut family raises their children and pursues professional and romantic goals in Middletown. On TLC on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. you can catch the show.
Stacey and Darcey: Inside the Episode, which broadcast on TLC on Mondays, provided exclusive behind-the-scenes content for each episode.
YourTango claims that Darcey Silva is worth $2 million. The article also suggests that Darcey and Stacey have comparable wealth.
A season of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly earned Darcey around $15,000. There is no mention of Darcey & Stacey’s salary on the show, however. However, they do mention that the Silva sisters are very wealthy thanks to their own clothing line, House of 11.
Many famous people watch House of 11. Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato have both been photographed wearing items from the brand. However, Eleventh Entertainment is not the only production company behind House of 11. The comedy film White T. was released by the production company in 2013. Look at the movie’s trailer down below.
Darcey And Stacey Before Surgery
After disclosing the results of their most recent plastic operations, “90 Day Fiancé” actors Darcey and Stacey Silva have shocked viewers.
Some Instagram users have commented that the Silvas seem “crazy” in a series of videos and photographs they say are from their Instagram Stories.
Darcey posted a Monday image of herself and Stacey in skintight beige and white glittering outfits, courtesy of Dr. Kerim Ünal, a Turkish plastic surgeon.
Ünal disclosed in another post that the twins, then aged 47, underwent “fox eye” surgery to lengthen their eyes, revision rhinoplasty to fix their earlier nose operations, and “Barbie Touch Up Surgery” consisting of cheek lifts, buccal fat removal, 360° VASER Liposuction, and boob lifts.
Page Six’s request for comment from Ünal went unanswered for some time.
Darcey seemed pleased with the outcome; on Wednesday, she posted to her Instagram Story that she looked “snatched” in an altered selfie in which her eyes and brows were drawn back.
The Silva sisters are well-known on the internet for their wildly exaggerated appearance and frequent makeovers, but even their most devoted fans were shocked by their most recent transformations.
To paraphrase, “Want to frighten your kids this Halloween? Request a Cameo from Darcey and Stacey! They will be so scared that they won’t sleep for a very long time. One admirer joked about the Silvas’ recovery from surgery, tweeting, “You might have nightmares too.”
At some point, they will have to see that this isn’t good for their health or their reputation as medical professionals. They have lost any semblance of humanity. It’s a shame because they were lovely before all this,” another fan said in a Reddit thread about the twins.
