David Beador Net Worth: Is He Going To End Marriage With Lesley? Why Court Denies Their Petition?

David Beador Career

Beador Construction Inc. was established by David and his father in 1996, and it currently has approximately 80 employees. Beador Construction, Inc. is largely focused on the construction of highways, streets, and bridges;

however, the company also has experience in the construction of non-residential buildings as well as single-family homes. David is in charge of management and acts as the company’s chief executive officer.

David Beador Personal Life

David wed Shannon Storms on September 16, 2000, and the couple went on to have three children together: a daughter named Sophie was born on June 26, 2002, and twins Adeline and Stella were born on June 15, 2004.

The marriage went through a bit of a hard period during Shannon’s first season of “Real Housewives,” as she and David worked through their troubles in front of the camera while also parenting three children and managing their life. During this time, the couple also appeared on the show.

After 17 years of marriage, Shannon submitted her petition for divorce in December of 2017. During their marriage, David is said to have carried on an affair with a woman named Nicole McMackin for a period of eight months.

In April 2019, the divorce was finally formalised, and the exes have come to an agreement about joint custody of their daughters. In addition, the settlement specified that David was obligated to pay Shannon $1.4 million, in addition to paying $7,065 per month in spousal support and $2,935 per month in child support.

During a 2016 “At the reunion for “Real Housewives,” star Vicki Gunvalson claimed that her co-star Shannon had been the victim of physical abuse in the past, but Shannon vehemently refuted the allegations, calling Vicki “evil.”

Immediately put an end to the behaviour. If my spouse beats me, there is no way I could ever stay in the marriage. That is something that I would never impart to my offspring.”

In January of 2018, Beador started a relationship with Lesley Cook, and two years later, in January of 2020, the couple became engaged. The couple’s first child, a daughter named Anna, was born at the beginning of 2021, shortly after David and Lesley tied the knot in October 2020.

After David remarried, he decided not to allow his daughters Adeline and Stella to continue appearing on “Real Housewives” because he was concerned that Lesley would be mentioned on the programme.

Shannon submitted a request for an emergency court order, stating that David “is uninterested in engaging with me about any topic, including the resolution of this issue… I want to discuss a variety of problems pertaining to co-parenting, including safety and the enforcement of rules. He never answers.”

She went on to claim that since March of 2021, the twins had been living with her alone and that they were looking forward to filming the upcoming season of the show. Additionally, according to the legal document, David will be “indicative of the fact that he has no problem with the females filming him.

However, after that, he will put unreasonable and unrealistic conditions on the production company, network, and parent corporation which they must obey.

Oftentimes, he will request compensation while simultaneously threatening legal action for failure to achieve those demands.” A judge found in favour of Shannon, and as part of the settlement, she agreed to pay David the total of $6,938 in legal fees.

Is He Going To End Marriage With Lesley? Why Court Denies Their Petition?

David and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have divorced after two years. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David had filed for divorce from Shannon Beador of Real Housewives of Orange County, citing “irreconcilable differences”

David, who married Lesley in October 2020, asked an Orange County, California, court to end Lesley’s spousal support. He noted that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement.

“Petitioner’s separate property will be determined at trial or settlement. Given the short marriage, there are few community assets and debts, the court said. “A Prenuptial Agreement is effective October 9, 2020.”

Lesley cancelled the divorce after a week. The Candid actress wrote on Instagram on September 21, 2022, that her husband had resigned. “Back to normal”

After Lesley’s social media post, the couple didn’t expand on their relationship, but a week later, she filed to dissolve their marriage.

David Beador Net Worth

Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Dec 6, 1965 (56 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Entrepreneur

David Beador net worth is $20 million throughout the course of his career. Beador is a businessman who was formerly married to the star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Shannon Beador.

He was born on December 6, 1965, and he currently resides in Newport Beach. Between the years 2014 and 2017, David appeared in a total of sixty episodes of the Bravo television show “Real Housewives.”

In addition, he has made guest appearances on the television programmes “Home & Family,” “Watch What Happens: Live,” and “Steve Harvey.” According to reports, he is the creator and owner of Beador Construction Inc., which is located in Corona, California and supposedly brings in over $13 million in income each year.

