David Foster Net Worth 2022: Is He Married With The Actress Katharine McPhee?

David Foster is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, arranger, and record producer. During his career, he has helped musicians like Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Celine Dion, and others get noticed.

Foster has also worked with Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Chicago, and Toni Braxton, who are all well-known artists.

He has also worked as a producer for artists like Madonna, Air Supply, and the late Michael Jackson. He has been nominated for 47 Grammys, and 16 of them have gone to him. Over the years, he has helped sell more than 500 million albums for the artists he has worked with.

If David hadn’t gotten divorced four times, his net worth would probably be much higher. His wife is the singer and actress Katharine McPhee. David has raised and donated hundreds of millions of dollars to charity, mostly through the David Foster Foundation, which helps kids who are fighting for their lives because of health problems.

Early Life

David Walter Foster was born in the Canadian city of Victoria on November 1, 1949. Maurice (Maury) Foster, his father, was a maintenance yard superintendent, and Eleanor May (née Vantright), his mother, was a homemaker.

When he was 13 years old, in 1963, he went to the University of Washington to study music. Then, in 1965, he tried out for the job of band leader at a nightclub in Edmonton. Tommy Banks, a well-known jazz musician, owned the place.

He took Foster under his wing and taught him how to make it in the music business. In Toronto, Foster played with Ronnie Hawkins and was in a band that backed up Chuck Berry. In 1974, he and his band Skylark moved to Los Angeles.

Career

Foster played the keyboard for the pop group Skylark. Eirik Wangberg found them, and in 1973, their song “Wildflower” was a top-ten hit. Foster stayed in Los Angeles after the band broke up and joined forces with Jay Graydon to make the band Airplay.

In addition to playing his own music, he started working on different projects as a writer, producer, and arranger. For example, he played in the studio and helped arrange Earth, Wind, and Fire’s 1979 album “I Am.”

He also co-wrote six of the songs on that album. Foster, Graydon, and Bill Champlin wrote the song “After the Love Has Gone.” It won the 1980 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

He kept making music and writing songs through the 1980s. During this time, he worked on several albums by Chicago, the songs “Forever” (1985) and “Heart to Heart” (1982) by Kenny Loggins, and the albums “What About Me?” (1984) and “The Heart of the Matter” by Kenny Rogers (1985).

He also wrote the music for the 1985 movie "St. Elmo's Fire" and songs for the 1987 and 1988 movies "The Secret of My Success" and "Stealing Home" (1988). He also wrote the theme song for the 1988 Winter Olympics, which were held in Calgary, Alberta.

Foster made a deal with Warner Brothers in 1995 that let him start his own small record label, 143 Records, as a joint venture with Warner. The Irish folk-rock band The Corrs was one of the first groups that 143 Records signed. But by 1997, Foster had sold the label back to Warner and was working there as a senior vice president.

In the 1990s, Foster produced songs like “The Power of the Dream,” which he wrote with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and was the official song of the 1996 Summer Olympics. He also produced the Diane Warren songs “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton, “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion, and “Have You Ever?” by Brandy.

In 2008, Foster put on a one-night show in Las Vegas called “Hitman: David Foster & Friends.” Songs that he wrote or produced during his 35-year career were played at the show, with Foster at the keyboard in the center of the stage. Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Blake Shelton, and Katharine McPhee were among the artists who helped out.

Foster was named the next Chairman of Verve Music Group in 2011, but he left the label in 2016 because of a change in how the company was run. He made albums for many artists, including Bryan Adams, Andrea Bocelli, Mary J. Blige, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, and Renee Olstead.

Foster is also known for making several best-selling Christmas albums, such as “These Are Special Times” by Celine Dion (1998), “Nol” by Josh Groban (2007), “Merry Christmas, Baby” by Rod Stewart (2012), and “Tis the Season” by Jordan Smith (2015). (2016).

In 1998, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012, it was his Christmas album that sold the most copies.

Appearances On Television

Foster has had many chances to appear on TV, mostly on music-related shows, because he is well-known as a veteran music producer. In April 2006, he appeared on "American Idol" as a guest mentor and on "Nashville Star" as a guest judge.

He has also been on “Celebrity Duets,” “Star Tomorrow,” “The View,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In 2015, 2017, and 2019, he was a judge on the talent show “Asia’s Got Talent.”

Personal Life

Foster has been married five times, has seven grandchildren, and has five biological daughters. The singer and writer B.J. Cook was his first wife. From 1982 to 1986, he was married to Rebecca Dyer. From 1991 to 2005, he was married to the actress Linda Thompson.

They actually worked as a songwriting team and wrote several songs together. Whitney Houston sang “I Have Nothing” in the movie “The Bodyguard” (1992). While he was married to Thompson, he was the stepfather to Brody and Brandon Jenner, Thompson’s sons from her previous relationship with Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner).

Thompson, Foster, and two Jenners were all on “The Princess of Malibu,” a reality TV show, for a short time (2005).

Foster’s fourth marriage was from 2011 to 2017 to the Dutch model Yolanda Hadid.

Foster got engaged to singer and actress Katharine McPhee, who is 34 years younger than him, in June 2018. In June 2019, they got married.

David Foster Net Worth

David Foster Net Worth is estimated to be around $150 Million in 2022. David and Katherine bought a mansion in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood for $7.1 million in 2021.

