David Spade Net Worth and Bachelor in Paradise Salary

Life in the Earlier Years

David Wayne Spade was born on July 22, 1964, in Birmingham, Michigan, to Judith and Warne Spade. Andy and Bryan are his brothers. Spade’s parents split soon after moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, when Spade was just four years old. Their mother was the primary caregiver for the brothers, who were brought up in a state of relative poverty.

David went to Scottsdale Community College, then Arizona State University after graduating from Saguaro High School. Graduated in 1986 with a business degree from Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. As a student, Spade was a regular at the university’s Farce Side Comedy Hour sketch comedy show. At Greasy Tony’s Pizza in Tempe, AZ, he also performed stand-up comedy while in college.

With his wife Kate Spade’s sad death in 2018, his brother Andy Spade would go on to co-found the hugely successful handbag firm Kate Spade with his brother.

Saturday Night Live

While living in Los Angeles, Spade carried on with his stand-up career. On “Saturday Night Live” in 1989, he received his big break thanks to the support of fellow comedian Dennis Miller. It all started with him being a writer. He later became a cast member. Many of his sketches became immediate classics when partnered with Chris Farley, a fellow cast member and longtime friend of his. SNL producer Lorne Michaels got the idea to cast the two together since they had such great chemistry in iconic recurring sketches like “Gap Girls” and “Matt Foley.”

Using Farley and Spade, Michaels came up with the idea for the 1995 comedy, “Tommy Boy,” in which Farley played the loveably carefree goofball and Michaels played the “straight man.” “Black Sheep” was released in 1996, with the same basic formula. The movies received mixed reviews from critics but went on to become box office successes and cult favorites among fans of Saturday Night Live. He could not attend Farley’s burial in 1997 because of his grief at the actor’s death from a drug overdose. Rumors circulated that the two had a dispute. In many interviews, Spade has indicated that seeing his close friend “in a box” was emotionally too much for him to bear.

Post SNL

A part on the NBC workplace comedy “Just Shoot Me,” which he landed in 1997 and played until 2003, has been a career highlight. He was also doing voice work for “Beavis and Butthead” and producing his own television show, “Sammy,” at the same time. John Ritter died in 2004, so he joined the cast of “8 Simple Rules” for the show’s final season after the show’s cancellation. The Showbiz Show with David Spade, which he presented for three seasons beginning in 2005, was an homage to his “Hollywood Minute” comedy from Saturday Night Live, in which he made fun of Hollywood and its stars.

From 2007 through 2013, he starred in the ABC drama “Rules of Engagement.”

David has had a brief but notable film career aside from his work on television. “Joe Dirt” and “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser,” which he co-wrote with Fred Wolf, were two other films in which he starred alongside “Black Sheep” and “Tommy Boy.” Dickie Roberts: Old Child Star” co-written and produced by Adam Sandler’s former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Adam Wolf starred in the 2003 film. Spade starred in two Sandler films, “Grown Ups” in 2010 and “Grown Ups 2” in 2013, both of which grossed over $100 million worldwide.

History of Earnings

David made an average of $150,000 every episode during the first few seasons of “Just Shoot Me!” Before the fifth season of the show, his compensation was increased to $300,000. A season’s worth of that was 6.6 million dollars. Spade earned a total of $30 million before royalties from this series, making him the highest-paid actor in television history.

David earned $150,000 per episode at the height of his career on “Rules of Engagement.” This amounted to almost $3.6 million in total for the entire season.

Accolades

During his tenure on Saturday Night Live, David was nominated for three Emmys for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program. For his role as Dennis Finch in “Just Shoot Me,” he was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes. In September 2003, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Personal Life

Aside from Heather Locklear and Julie Bowen, David has dated Teri Hatcher and Naya Rivera, all of whom are well-known actresses. E! News once referred to him as the “Bachelor-era George Clooney of comedy.” Harper Grace was born in 2008 to Jillian Grace, a former Playboy Playmate. He has never had a wife or a family.

On November 29, 2000, Spade was assaulted by his assistant while he was sleeping. After stealing into Spade’s house early in the morning, David Warren “Skippy” Malloy assaulted him with a stun gun. Spade was able to extricate himself from Malloy and lock himself in a toilet with a shotgun until the authorities arrived. Malloy avoided jail time by entering a guilty plea. He was sentenced to five years of probation, drug and mental health counseling, and a need to be at least 100 yards away from Spade during that time. In addition, he was sentenced to 480 hours of unpaid work.

In December 2005, Spade gave $100,000 to the Phoenix police department. In May 2013, he made a donation of $200,000 to the Oklahoma Tornado Relief Fund. In 2014, he donated $100,000 to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and another $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, following the terrible suicide of his sister-in-law.

In June 2017, in David’s Beverly Hills, California, the home was burglarized.

Investing in Real Estate

Over the course of his career, David Spade has amassed an astonishing collection of Los Angeles properties.

He sold a Malibu home for $10.225 million in 2013. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, was the buyer.

In 2001, he paid $4 million for his Beverly Hills mansion in Trousdale Estates. In January of 2022, David put this house on the market with an asking price of $19.95 million.

David Spade Net Worth

David Spade Net Worth is $70 million. David Spade’s net worth comes from his many roles in movies and TV shows and from his impressive real estate portfolio.

