David Tepper Net Worth: Why Did He Fire Matt Rhule? How Much Rich Is He In 2022?

David Tepper Early Life

His early life began on September 11, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where David Tepper was born. Tepper completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh and his graduate studies in business administration at Carnegie Mellon.

Decades later, in 2013, after receiving a $67 million bequest from the finance mogul, Carnegie Mellon renamed its business school the Tepper School of Business.

His first work after graduating was at Equibank, where he began his career in the financial sector. With his Master’s degree in hand, he found work at Republic Steel. Following his time at Vanguard, he joined Keystone Mutual Funds in the mid-1980s.

After that, Goldman Sachs offered him a position, and he spent eight years there, rising through the ranks to become the high-yield desk’s head trader. Tepper felt overlooked year after year when new partners were being named, despite his stellar performance.

David Tepper Career

Tepper’s decision to go it alone was spurred on by his disappointment at being turned down. Appaloosa Management was founded by him in 1993. Hosted by Appaloosa Management.

Although it took a while for Appaloosa to catch on, by the turn of the millennium it was a booming industry. The company made a 61% profit in 2001, thanks in large part to its investments in junk bonds.

The use of distressed bonds would eventually become a signature. Tepper was able to profitably invest in the debt of risky businesses. Profits for Appaloosa in 2009 totaled $7 billion. Of those billions, Tepper pocketed $4 billion.

That made him, hands down, the year’s highest-compensated hedge fund manager. In 2012, his personal earnings of $2.2 billion earned him that honor once again.

David revealed his intention to turn Appaloosa into a “family office” in 2019. This would involve the company returning outside money to investors and eventually handling just David’s personal assets. At its height, Appaloosa managed $14 billion in assets, about 70% of which belonged to Tepper.

Dave T.’s Cash Machine Statement

Perhaps Tepper’s most infamous act was taking $400 from an ATM in the Hamptons and leaving the receipt there. The next customer to use the ATM discovered the receipt and saw that his account had about $100 million in it. The receipt from the ATM quickly went viral once it was shared online.

David Tepper Net Worth

Net Worth: $12 Billion Date of Birth: Sep 11, 1957 (65 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Businessperson, Investor Nationality: United States of America

David Tepper net worth is $12 billion. He was one of New Jersey’s wealthiest residents for a long time. After making Palm Beach his new home, he became one of Florida’s wealthiest citizens. The hedge firm Appaloosa Management, which Tepper established, is the source of his wealth.

After being turned up for partnership at Goldman Sachs on multiple occasions, he went into business for himself in 1993.

He owns both the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC. David Tepper is one of the wealthiest sports franchise owners in the world, thanks to his massive fortune.

