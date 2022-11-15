De D’Sean Perry, A Linebacker, Was One Of 3 People Killed In A Shooting On Sunday; The Shooter Remains At Large

Sean Perry, D’Sean Perry’s father, verified Monday morning that D’Sean Perry, 22, a linebacker and defensive end for the University of Virginia football team, was one of three people shot and killed at the Culbreth Garage on UVa Central Grounds on Sunday evening.

D’ Sean Perry, a 6’3″ 230-pound defensive end for the University of Virginia against Pittsburgh on Saturday, made two stops. Sean and Happy Perry, who is visiting from his hometown of Miami, are his parents.

Jim Ryan, the president of UVa, informed the community via email early on Monday that three students had died in the shooting on Sunday night. At this moment, neither the names of the two survivors nor those of the two additional victims who died are known.

There are numerous law enforcement authorities searching for the shooter, who is still at large. He is regarded as dangerous and armed.

Ryan wrote in his letter that today’s classes are canceled.

Ryan wrote, “I am heartbroken that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a message every leader hopes never to have to communicate.” We have canceled lessons for today, Monday, Nov. 14, as this is a tragic tragedy for everyone in our community.

Students should continue to seek shelter in place, according to a University of Virginia official, who also noted that the incident and the investigation into it “are still a very much live situation.” Bethanie Glover, the spokeswoman, said she was unable to provide any more details at this time.

Additionally, deputies from the Louisa County Sheriff’s K-9 team were seen making their way toward the Culbreth Garage, where a man opened fire less than four hours earlier at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.

In connection with the shooting at the garage, which is located off of Culbreth Road on Central Grounds, UVa police are looking for a guy by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones.

The tragedy ruined an otherwise peaceful weekend in Charlottesville, sending students into a panic and many of them fearful for their lives. Jim Ryan, the president of UVA, tweeted that students should take cover.

There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Although there have been no definite reports of injuries or fatalities, the worried university community held its collective breath as it learned that there had been several gunshots.

Zyahna Bryant, a UVA student well known for her attempts to remove Charlottesville’s Confederate memorials when she was a high school student in Charlottesville, wrote, “I have schoolwork to complete but I literally cannot focus like what is going right now.”

Jones, a Petersburg native, played football for the University of Virginia in 2017. Jones had excelled academically and athletically at Varina High School in Petersburg, according to a profile of him in a UVa football handbook at virginiasports.com. The handbook claims that during Jones’ freshman and sophomore years at Varina High School in Petersburg, he was president of the Key Club, a member of the National Honor Society, and the student of the year.

UVA police are advising people to contact 911 if they spot Jones rather than approaching him.

Additionally, UVa police advised people to flee, hide, and fight. They claimed that they believed the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

The UVA marching band practices behind the garage where the shootings took place, where last week you could hear the band rehearsing for its upcoming half-time concert while listening to Broadway show tunes. Autumnal rides around the area are enjoyed by students and locals. Recently, the band was rehearsing the “Ghost Busters” theme tune for UVa’s game against Miami over Halloween weekend.

Sunday night, there was no celebration in the neighborhood.

Cecelia Cain, the president of the student body, claimed to have been inside at 11:30 p.m., listening to a police scanner. She claimed to be “very freaked out,” along with others.

Others on Grounds also shared the same situation.

They currently have us in a locked room. The editor of the Cavalier Daily, Eva Surovell, declared, “I haven’t been allowed to travel anywhere.

The suspect, according to the police, was sporting a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Around 10:40 p.m., the shooter allegedly fired several shots. While the UVa Cavaliers played Pittsburgh, the weekend had been rather uneventful. Students were at the Corner on Saturday afternoon in shirt sleeves as the temperature reached 71 degrees. Some were riding scooters, while others were strolling in groups or assembling outside to eat and drink.

A group of students raised money by selling coffee and doughnuts to support homeless individuals in Charlottesville. Some people jogged or trekked on the Saunders-Monticello trail near the outside of town, while others loitered around downtown.

However, students had switched from the short sleeves of Saturday afternoon to jackets on Sunday night as the temperature dropped throughout the day Sunday into the upper 30s.

The institution has advised family members and friends to contact the emergency hotline at 877-685-4836 if they have any queries.

