Dean Cain Net Worth: Details On The Former Superman Actor

Early Years

Dean Cain was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, in 1966 as Dean George Tanaka. His mother was the actress Sharon Thomas, and his real father was the US serviceman Roger, who he never met. Cain comes from four different places: Japan, Wales, Ireland, and French-Canada. Soon after he was born, he moved to Los Angeles with his mother and older brother.

Dean and his brother were taken in by filmmaker Christopher Cain, who married Dean’s mother there in 1969. Then, his parents moved to Malibu, where they had a daughter named Krisinda. Cain went to high school at Santa Monica, where he was a star athlete. After high school, he went to Princeton University and played free safety on the football team. During the 1987 season, he set a school record with 12 interceptions. Cain earned his BA in history in 1988.

Cain joined the NFL’s Buffalo Bills as a free agent after he graduated. But an injury to his knee cut his football career short. So, he started writing scripts for movies and then started acting. He did a few commercials and appeared on TV shows like “A Different World” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Superman Success and Television Career

Cain’s big break came when he played Clark Kent and Superman on the ABC show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” in 1993. The show ran for four seasons from 1993 to 1997, with Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane. At the height of its popularity, an average of 15 million people watched each episode. After this, Cain appeared in several TV movies, such as “Rag and Bone,” “Futuresport,” and “Dog boys.” He started hosting “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!,” a show based on the famous newspaper column, in 1999.

In the early 2000s, many TV movies like “The Runaway,” “Gentle Ben,” “The Glow,” and “Dragon Fighter” came out. From 2003 to 2004, Cain was in eight episodes of “The Division,” which was a police procedural show. A little while later, he was in 11 episodes of the drama series “Clubhouse.” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “CSI: Miami,” “Smallville,” “Las Vegas,” and “Burn Notice” are some of the other shows he has been in. In 2012, Cain started hosting the show “Bloopers.” In 2013, he got a main role in the VH1 sports drama “Hit the Floor,” which was originally called “Bounce.”

Cain has also been on some reality game shows, like “Stars Earn Stripes” and “The Choice.” He has been the host of the magic show “Masters of Illusion” since 2014. Between 2015 and 2017, he was in seven episodes of “Supergirl” as Jeremiah Danvers. In 2016, he was in six episodes of the Netflix show “Lady Dynamite.” Dean is also known for his many Christmas-themed TV movies, such as “A Christmas Wedding,” “The Dog Who Saved Christmas,” “The Case for Christmas,” and “Good Morning Christmas.”

Career in Film

Cain’s first movie was “Elmer,” which came out in 1976. Later, in 1984, he had an important supporting role in his father’s movie “The Stone Boy,” which also starred Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, and Linda Hamilton. Over a decade later, in 1997’s “Best Men,” a crime comedy with Luke Wilson, Andy Dick, and Drew Barrymore, Cain had his next big role.

The next movie was “The Broken Hearts Club,” in which Cain played a gay friend in West Hollywood. In the 2000s, Cain also worked on “Flight of Fancy,” “Rat Race,” “Dark Descent,” “Out of Time,” “Lost,” “Post Impact,” “Bailey’s Billion$,” “Urban Decay,” “Ace of Hearts,” and “Five Dollars a Day,” which starred Sharon Stone, Christopher Walken, and Amanda Peet.

Cain had a big year in 2010. He was in nine movies, including “Abandoned,” “Hole in One,” “Kill Katie Malone,” “Subject: I Love You,” and “Bed & Breakfast.” He also worked on a lot of movies the next year, like “Home Run Showdown,” a family sports movie, and “5 Days of War,” an action war movie. “Heaven’s Door,” “Man Camp,” “At the Top of the Pyramid,” “The Appearing,” “Vendetta,” “The Incantation,” and “Madness in the Method” are just some of Cain’s other movies.

Personal Life and Politics

In the 1980s, Cain went out with Brooke Shields, an actress who was also in his class at Princeton. They were together for two years. He dated volleyball player and model Gabrielle Reece in the early 1990s. Cain later got engaged to the singer Mindy McCready, but they broke up the following year. Cain has a son named Christopher with a Spanish model who was once his girlfriend.

Dean is a registered Republican, and he voted for John McCain in 2008, Rick Perry in 2012, and both Donald Trump and Ted Cruz in 2016 and 2020. Because of these, especially the last one, Cain has gotten a lot of bad press. He has been on a lot of conservative news shows, like Fox News, and he has said a lot of inappropriate things on Twitter, like saying he would hit a 17-year-old protester.

Real Estate

Dean bought a 35-acre piece of land in Basalt, Colorado, for $725,000 in 1997, at the height of his fame. Basalt is about 30 minutes from Aspen. He then built a few things on the land, including a luxury cabin that is 4,400 square feet. Dean tried to sell this house for $9.5 million in 2011. He took the listing down, then put it back on the market in 2015 for $5.5 million. In the end, in December 2015, he took $3.6 million.

Dean spent $2.6 million on a home in Malibu in 2004. It was on a bluff with a view of the ocean. Today, this house is thought to be worth between $5 and $6 million.

Dean Cain Net Worth

It’s estimated that Dean Cain Net worth is $8 million. As Clark Kent and Superman in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” Dean Cain has a cult following. Further down the road he hosted and performed on such shows as “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!” (“Bloopers”), “Masters of Illusion,” and “Hit the Floor.” In addition to “Rat Race,” “Out of Time,” and “Supergirl,” Dean has appeared in numerous additional films and television productions throughout his career.

