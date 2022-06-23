Delonte West Net Worth 2022: NBA Star Net Worth After His Arrest

Delonte West Early Life

On July 26, 1983, Delonte West was born in Washington, D.C. Greenbelt’s Eleanor Roosevelt High School and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia are both places he attended after high school. Delonte and Jameer Nelson formed the best backcourt in the country while at St. Joseph’s.

Saint Joseph’s University advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight in 2004 thanks to West’s efforts.

Delonte West NBA Career

It was the Celtics who selected West in the 2004 NBA Draft with the 24th overall pick. Due to injuries, he only appeared in 39 games during his rookie season. West was named the starting point guard for the 2005-06 season during his rookie year. West was promoted to shooting guard for the 2006-07 season. After struggling in the first few games, West was put back to the point guard position.

As part of a three-team transaction, West was transferred to the Seattle Supersonics in 2007 before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in early 2008. After only six days with the Cavaliers, West already set a season-best with 20 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers signed West to a three-year deal worth $12.7 million in the fall of 2008. Shot guard and backup point guard were West’s new duties. When he developed as a highly-skilled backcourt defender and an excellent outside shooter, West drew a lot of attention. It wasn’t long until the Cleveland Cavaliers traded West to the Minnesota Timberwolves. West re-signed with the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal to serve as Rajon Rondo’s backup point guard at the end of 2010. After pleading guilty to firearms charges, the relationship came to an abrupt end. Between 2011 and 2012, Delonte played with the Dallas Mavericks. After that, he spent a few years playing in Europe and the United States.

Financial And Personal Problems

Delonte has been beset by personal and financial difficulties throughout his career, despite earning $14 million in compensation (before taxes and fees). It has been alleged that he was forced to sell all of his jewelry and multiple cars during the NBA lockout, during which time he lived in the Mavericks locker room. To make ends meet, he applied for a temporary position at Home Depot during this period. According to reports, West suffered a significant financial setback during his divorce and subsequent court battles.

Delonte was spotted in August 2019 looking impoverished and maybe homeless. When he was seen without shoes in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant a few months earlier, he appeared untidy.

In September 2020, Delonte was spotted panhandling on a Dallas, Texas street. As soon as West won, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban snatched him from the streets. West was accompanied by Mark to a drug rehabilitation facility. Delonte’s fortunes appeared to be turning around for a while. He’d gotten back in touch with his relatives and was back at work at the recovery center.

Delonte was unfortunately arrested in Florida in October of 2021.

Personal Life

West has had a rocky background and struggled with substance abuse in his adolescence. He has had many stints in rehab. Diagnosed in 2008, he later stated that he was depressed and stressed out because of his basketball career. The following year, he was arrested after being pulled over for a traffic violation and having two revolvers recovered in his vehicle.

This was a contributing factor in West’s 2010 season suspension. Even though West was a generous financial supporter of his family, he was so strapped for cash that he took a job at Home Depot in 2011 to make ends meet. The couple has two children together after he married Caressa Madden in 2013.

As recently as 2016, there were reports that West was living on the streets of Los Angeles without shoes. West was spotted panhandling again in 2020, and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, supported him and paid for his rehabilitation programme and offered him a place to reside.

It wasn’t until 2021 that West was back with his family, working at the treatment centre. His arrest for alcohol misuse at the police station occurred later that year. Ex-supporter players are once again asking for money in the streets. After a long and fruitful career in the NBA, he has unfortunately fallen on hard times.

Despite his helplessness, his wife has not yet divorced West, demonstrating how much she cares for him. However, she now lives with her family after spending years in a dilapidated house due to lack of maintenance. West was formerly well-known for his time with the Cavaliers, where he was a teammate of LeBron James.

Delonte West Net Worth

Delonte West, a former NBA player with a net worth of $1,000, has announced his retirement from the game. Even worse than other elite athletes, Delonte’s life spiraled out of control after he retired from the sport. It’s estimated that during his career, he made $14 million in pay alone, but he was later revealed to be dealing greatly with drugs and other issues.

