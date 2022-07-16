Dennis Rodman Net Worth: The former Bulls PF Wealth in 2022

Early Life

Dennis Rodman was born in Trenton, New Jersey, on May 13, 1961. According to rumors, Rodman is the eldest of his father’s 47 offspring. No, that wasn’t a mistake. To top it all off, Dennis’ father was named Philander, an ironic play on his surname. Shirley, Rodman’s mother, reared him in Dallas when his father fled to the Philippines and left the family. She worked various odd jobs to help maintain the family. Until 2012, he hadn’t seen his father.

Rodman worked as a midnight janitor at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport after graduating from South Oak Cliff High School. Being barely 5’6″ at the time had prevented him from joining any of his high school’s athletic teams. A remarkable growth surge saw him reach 6 feet 7 inches and he decided to give basketball another go. Due to poor academic performance, he was expelled from Cooke County College after only one semester of playing. At Southeastern Oklahoma State University, he excelled and was awarded Most Valuable Player accolades for his performance.

Career

The Detroit Pistons took notice of Dennis Rodman when he was still playing college basketball. When Dennis entered the NBA draught in 1986, the Detroit Pistons selected him with the 3rd overall choice in the second round. Detroit Pistons from 1993 to 1993, then spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks after that. His playing days as a professional basketball player came to an end when he was dismissed by the Chicago Bulls in the year 2000.

Dennis Rodman, better known as “The Worm,” was a legendary rebounder and defender who was also notorious for his wild antics off the court. As a two-time NBA All-Star and seven-time (consecutively) NBA rebounding champion, he won five NBA championships. In addition to being named to seven NBA All-Defensive First Teams, he was also twice the winner of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. In April 2011, his number 10 Detroit Pistons jersey was retired. The basketball Hall of Fame inducts him in the same calendar year.

Rodman averaged 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in just 31.7 minutes per game during his 14 seasons in the NBA, playing in 911 games, scoring 6,683 points, and grabbing 11,954 rebounds.

As a Wrestler

Rodman competed in the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1997 to 1999. (World Championship Wrestling). He’d always had it as a side interest, but after he retired from playing basketball, he became more dedicated to it. In 1997, he wrestled for the first time in a Bash at the Beach event in California.

He and Hulk Hogan were defeated by Lex Luger and The Giant in a tag team match. In August 1997, Rodman and Hogan joined up once more to help Hogan win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the Road Wild event. Bash the Beach events continued after he took a vacation and returned to the WCW in 1999 to feud with Randy Savage.

After losing to Curt Henning at the i-Generation Superstars of a Wrestling pay-per-view event, Rodman announced his retirement from wrestling in July of that year. On Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling in 2008, he momentarily emerged from retirement to compete. After defeating Eric Esch and Dustin Diamond, he was crowned the series winner.

Personal Life

In the early 1990s, Rodman and Annie Bakes divorced. In 1988, Alexis was born to them. In November 1998, Rodman married Carmen Electra in Las Vegas’ Little Chapel of the Flowers. Just four months later, Electra filed for divorce. In 2003, Rodman married Michelle Moyer, and they have two children.

Dennis and Trinity had a son and a daughter. Dennis Jr. will play college hoops for Washington State in 2019 and Trinity will play women’s soccer for the Cougars in 2020, so they’re both accomplished athletes. Even though Michelle filed for divorce in 2004, the couple spent a long time attempting to work things out again. In 2012, they filed for divorce.

Rodman has had trouble with alcoholism in the past. He was compelled to pay $2,000 in fines in 1999 after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. In April of that year, he was detained for DUI again. A Florida rehab facility took him in May of that year. After a family and friend-led intervention in 2009, he declined to return to rehab.

He agreed to appear in the third season of Celebrity Rehab alongside Dr. Drew. To get his life back, he went to the Pasadena Recovery Center for treatment. In the Hollywood Hills, he then entered a sober living facility. There he met his mother Shirley for the first time in years. This was the seventh year they were apart. Rodman was expelled from a Los Angeles restaurant in January 2010 for causing a disturbance. According to his agent, Darren Prince, Rodman’s recent binge drinking had reached a level “none of us had seen before” when he checked back into rehab for alcohol consumption in January 2014.

Financial Problems

To answer claims that he owes an ex-wife over $800,000 in child support, Dennis Rodman made an appearance in court on March 27, 2012, in Detroit. Lawyers for Dennis Rodman claimed that the former basketball star was broke and unable to pay a penny. During his NBA career, Rodman earned a salary of little about $27 million.

From endorsements, book sales, appearance fees, and more, he made millions of dollars. In addition to the fines and bans he received, he also lost a significant amount of money. It cost him $200,000 and 11 games in 1997 when he kicked an official who was trying to stop him in his tracks. As a result, he lost out on a total of $1 million.

Dennis Rodman Net Worth

It’s estimated that Dennis Rodman Net Worth is worth $500,000. The Pistons of the late 1980s and the Bulls of the early 1990s are undoubtedly his most well-known incarnations in the sport of basketball. Most recently, he worked as a semi-diplomat between the United States and North Korea.

