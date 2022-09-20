Deputies Identify Slain Alamance County Teen

Both teens were shot to death on Sunday, and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they have enough information to identify the bodies.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood of Orange County said, “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that implies the two persons located off Buckhorn Road yesterday are Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18.”

Eastern Alamance High School was where Clark was enrolled.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a press statement that the remains were discovered at around 3 p.m. by two men riding ATVs while checking trail cameras.

According to Alicia Stemper, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County.

On Saturday at 3:44 PM, after Lyric’s family reported her missing, a deputy filed a missing person’s report.

When Clark’s family couldn’t reach him on Sunday, they phoned the police in Mebane to inquire about his location. About 1:42 p.m., a police officer reported a crime.

In order to verify the identity of the victims, “investigators are currently waiting for a report from the medical examiner,” Blackwood explained. Despite the fact that we haven’t found any additional missing people who match the descriptions of the people who were found, the unfortunate but reasonable conclusion is becoming increasingly evident. The victims’ loved ones and the community at large have suffered a terrible loss.

For a parent, “I can’t image how torturous the wait for confirmation of the victims’ identity is,” Blackwood added. However, the procedure is vital in helping us identify the perpetrator(s) of this terrible act. Your patience is appreciated while we, together with other investigating agencies, endeavor to bring those responsible to justice and bring closure to the victims’ loved ones.

At a later time, Stemper stated that the remains had been discovered close to the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road, which is located north of the intersection with Mt. Willing Road.

A murder investigation has been opened.