Derrick Henry Net Worth 2022, Personal Life, Career

Derrick Henry Early Life

Henry’s birth date is 4 January 1994, and he was born in Florida.

A three-sport star at Yulee High School in Yulee, Florida, Henry was also a member of the school’s varsity basketball team and track and field team.

As a rookie in 2009, he rushed for 2,465 yards and scored 26 touchdowns. Running back during the 2010 season, he had 2,788 yards and 38 touchdowns with an 8.9-yard average, making him a first-team All-Coast selection.

College Career

Season 2013

Then, from 2013 through 2015, Henry played football for the University of Alabama. After that, he majored in communication. As a result, he obtained his diploma on May 4, 2018. As a tribute to his late grandma, he penned a column for The Players’ Tribune on the same day thanking her for her encouragement.

In addition, as a true freshman in 2013, Henry rushed for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. He then racked up 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Arkansas on October 19th, en route to his first collegiate rushing touchdown. But on November 23, he ran six times for 66 yards and a touchdown against Chattanooga.

Following that up, in the 45–31 Sugar Bowl loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2014, he carried the ball eight times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, as well as once for 61 yards and a score. Spanish-language commentator Pablo Viruega dubbed him “El Tractorcito” (The Little Tractor) during that game because of his long stride and strong pace. As a result, this is now a well-known internet moniker.

2014–2015 season

During the 2014 season, Henry and T. J. Yeldon shared playing time in the backfield. Then, in the season opener against West Virginia, he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. On September 20, he ran for 111 yards and a rushing touchdown against Florida.

He also ran for 70 yards, scored a touchdown, and caught a touchdown in Texas A&M’s October 18 game. After that, he rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in the following game, which was held at the same stadium. Next, he ran for 92 yards, scored twice on the ground, and added a touchdown reception of nine yards against Western Carolina, all on November 22. While it wasn’t enough to win the annual rivalry game versus Auburn, he ran for 72 yards and scored one touchdown.

After that, Yeldon joined the NFL in 2015. The following year, as a junior, Derrick Henry switched to running back. That’s what happened against Wisconsin, as Henry had 147 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Against Middle Tennessee State, his following game, he ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

To top it off, against Ole Miss he ran for 127 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in five passes for 39 yards for a total of three catches. As a result, the season ended with just one defeat. After gaining 52 yards on the ground against Louisiana-Monroe, he ran for 148 yards and a touchdown in a win over Georgia. In addition, he scored a touchdown in each game. In the end, Henry defeated Deshaun Watson and Christian McCaffrey for the Heisman Trophy.

There are records he’s broken though, including one for consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards. In addition, on January 11, 2020, he set a Baltimore Ravens record for the most points scored in a game. But the most scrimmage yards in a playoff game was the record.

Derrick Henry Career

During the 2016 NFL Draft, Henry was picked in the second round by the Tennessee Titans. As a running back, he was selected in the second round in 2007. He was reunited with Jalston Fowler, the fullback he played with at Alabama.

Henry signed a four-year, $5.40 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, which included a $3.30 million guarantee and a signing bonus of $2.13 million.

In the Titans’ season-opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings, he made his NFL debut and started for the first time. He had five carries for three yards and two receptions for 41 yards in the game, which he ended with.

Henry amassed 1,059 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and 15 receiving scores in his final season. He was named 99th on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2019 following the season.

Personal life of Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry grew raised with a close relationship with his grandma because he did not have a strong father role in his life. Running back Derrick Henry kept his promise to his grandma when he earned a degree in communications from the University of Alabama. He has a tattoo of her on his chest as a reminder of their relationship.

As a devout Christian, he’s a man after God’s own heart. Valentina Allure Henry, his daughter from his relationship with Adrianna Rivas, was born in 2020. Nino, their dog, is also a member of their family.

The “Two All Foundation” is Henry’s organization. For the most part, the goal of the organization is to “level the playing field for today’s youngsters so that their future achievement is not limited by the conditions of their childhood,”

Derrick Henry’s Net Worth

Derrick Henry’s net worth will be $5 million by 2022. The Titans, on the other hand, signed him to a contract in 2016. As a result, he signed a four-year deal worth 5.4 million dollars, including a 2.13 million dollar signing bonus. His team then inked a four-year contract extension in 2020. Furthermore, this was the longest deal ever signed by a running back. The agreement is then valued at $5 million, with a guarantee of $25.5 million.

