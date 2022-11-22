Dick Vitale Net Worth: Was Basketball Commentary The Only Thing To Make Him Millions Of Dollars?

Dick Vitale Net Worth: Among his many accomplishments, American sports commentator Dick Vitale is best known for his 41 years spent covering college basketball for ESPN. In the 1970s, Dick transitioned from his role as a college and professional head coach to that of a broadcaster.
Aside from his work in broadcasting, he also had roles in video games, books, films, and television. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad, Blue Chips, The Sixth Man, Love & Basketball, Home of the Giants, and Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil are just a few of the films in which he appeared.
Contents
Early Life Of Vitale
In June of 1939, Richard John Vitale was born to John and Mae Vitale in Passaic, New Jersey. His mother was a factory seamstress, and his father worked as a press operator and security guard for the garment industry. The brother of Vitale’s name is John Jr.
Dick, on the other hand, spent his formative years in Garfield before relocating to East Paterson in time for his freshman year. In Bergen County, he attended and eventually graduated from East Rutherford High School.
Thereafter, Vitale attended Seton Hall University, where he earned a BS in business administration in 1963.
He attended William Paterson University and graduated with a master’s degree in education.
Related Articles:
- Andy Dalton Net Worth: How Rich Is The Famous NFL Star In 2022?
- Elon Musk’s Net Worth Drops Below $200 Billion After He Sells $3.95 Billion In Tesla Shares
Career Of Vitale
Vitale’s Pre-Broadcasting Career
While Dickie V is best known for his work as an ESPN color commentator for college basketball, he did not always work in the broadcasting industry. Before playing himself, Vitale was a coach. He was hired as an assistant coach at Rutgers University in the early 1970s after growing up in Passaic.
After his time with Rutgers, Vitale spent four years as head coach at what was then the University of Detroit and is now known as Detroit Mercy. Over the course of 108 games, Vitale oversaw a 78-30 record.
The Titans made the NCAA Tournament in his final year. Vitale didn’t go too far away from Detroit after he left.
Source: Clutchpoints
Finally, he joined up with another Detroit basketball team, the Pistons. As head coach, Vitale led the Pistons to a 30-52 record in his lone season in charge.
Twelve games into the 1979–80 season, he decided to leave the team after going 4-8. After a brief stint as a coach, Vitale found his true calling as an ESPN commentator.
Vitale’s Broadcasting Career
Within the last four decades, Vitale has risen to prominence as a college basketball legend. During the 1979–80 season, not long after ESPN first went on the air, he became a part of the network’s staff.
Vitale introduced the inaugural big game on the channel, which featured Wisconsin taking on DePaul. Since then, he’s called championship matches and heated rivalries in the sport.
Vitale, the sport’s most recognizable voice, is modest and appreciative when asked about his career: “I’m living the American dream… My parents didn’t go to college, but they both had “doctorates of love,” so I learned a lot from them. They promised me that if I always gave it my all, amazing things would occur.
The crowd loves Vitale because of his infectious enthusiasm and dedication to the sport. ESPN claims in their promotional materials that he has also created several catchphrases, such as:
- Superb, Honey!
- Baby, you need a TO! Please (pause for a moment)
- PTP’er (prime-time player) (prime-time player)
- M & M’er (a mismatch) (a mismatch)
- Bentley driver (a flat-out superstar)
- Dandy in diapers (freshman star)
- Superstar of the Winx Club (ferocious rebounder)
Time for Maalox (the final minutes of a close game) Vitale appreciates his accomplishments and the joy basketball brings him. Despite his occasional inaccuracy, he insists, “no one can ever accuse me of not having a genuine love and passion for whatever I do.”
Achievements Of Dick Vitale
The basketball court at the University of Detroit is now known as “Dick Vitale Court” in his honor. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Sports Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement.
- 2019 Sports Emmy Award – Lifetime Achievement
- Class of 2008 – Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee
- Class of 2008 – College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee
- Class of 2012 – Little League Museum Hall of Excellence inductee
- Class of 2013 – NSMA Hall of Fame
- Class of 2016 – New Jersey Hall of Fame inductee
- Class of 2020 – Italian American Sports Hall of Fame
Personal Life of Vitale
Dick Vitale has been married to Lorraine McGrath since 1971. The pair has two daughters, Sherri and Terri, who have given them five grandchildren. Among Vitale’s favorite non-NBA teams are the Rays, Lightning, and Buccaneers, all from Tampa Bay.
Real Estate
When Dick and Lorraine bought a piece of land in Bradenton, Florida, for $485,000 in 2001, it was undeveloped and 1.4 acres in size. An enormous mansion measuring 12,700 square feet was built and finished in 2003. This house is now worth between $5 and $7 million.
Dick Vitale Net Worth
American basketball commentator and ex-college and NBA head coach Dick Vitale net worth as of writing this article is cool $20 million. Dick Vitale was a college basketball broadcaster for ESPN for 40 years. He was famous for his catchphrases and his lively, colorful commentary. Vitale has written several books and made several film appearances.
You May Also Like: