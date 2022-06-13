Spider-Man Stunt Goes Wrong At Disney California Adventure Park

At Disney California Adventure Park in the United States, a Spider-Man robot went awry during a stunt.

The Spider-Man robot can be seen performing flips and swinging on a rope in an Instagram video. Seconds later, though, the landing appears to have gone awry.

Check out the video below:

The video was taken and shared on social media, immediately going viral. Others responded, “Dummy having a horrible day,” thinking it was a reference to a real person who had just died in a tragic accident. Spider-Man may need to ask Dr. Strange for another favor, according to one user. As another said, “Imagine if people thought it was a genuine person.”

After being slung from a rope that resembled a spider web, the Spider-Man robot launched into the air. However, Fox11 reports that the robot was supposed to land on a building when it slammed into the android.

After the incident, the performance was put on hold for a brief while before returning the next day, according to the news source.

On June 4, 2021, Disney California Adventure Park’s Avengers Campus reopened to the public.

