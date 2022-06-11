What is Donatella Versace Net Worth?

About Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace, one of Italy’s most celebrated fashion designers, was born in Reggio Calabria in 1955. Donatella Versace is the youngest of four children raised by her mother and father in the Versace household. She currently serves as Vice President of her company’s board of directors. One-fifth of her company is owned by her. Gianni Versace was the former owner of both her company’s labels, Versace and Versus Versace. Versace’s stock is 30% owned by her brother and other family members. Because of her brother Giovanni, Donatella decided to pursue a profession as a fashion designer.

Donatella Versace Early Life

May 2, 1955, Reggio di Calabria, Italy: Donatella Francesca Versace is the mother of the late fashion designer, Donatella Versace. At the age of 12, she lost her younger sister Tina to the tetanus illness that claimed the life of her older brothers, Gianni and Santo. Her mother, Francesca, worked as a tailor, while her father, Antonio, worked in the sales industry. It was Gianni who convinced Versace to dye her hair blonde at the age of 11 after Francesca taught Donatella and Gianni about fashion design. To become a teacher, Donatella enrolled at the University of Florence in 1973, where she studied foreign languages. She frequently traveled to Milan while still in school to assist Gianni with his clothing business.

Donatella Versace Career

Donatella Versace was initially going to work in Gianni’s company’s public relations department, but Versace saw her as a critic and a muse and promoted her to the vice president when he created Versace in 1978. A perfume, Blonde, was introduced in Donatella’s honor by Gianni Versace in the 1980s and she was involved in planning Versace’s fashion presentations and advertising campaigns.

In the mid-1990s, Donatella became more active in the business, and after Gianni’s death in 1997, she became Versace’s chief designer. It’s no secret that Donatella Versace’s Versace advertising campaigns involve several high-profile celebrities. From October 2002 to January 2003, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum hosted a special exhibit named “Versace at the V&A” that featured some of Gianni and Donatella’s most well-known pieces.

When Donatella designed Jennifer Lopez’s low-cut silk chiffon gown for the 2000 Grammy Awards, more than 640,000 people accessed the Grammy website to download photographs of it within 24 hours of the event. When Trey Parker attended the Academy Awards later that year, he wore a clone of the dress.

Donatella has been depicted in popular culture by Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”), Gina Gershon (“House of Versace”), Penelope Cruz (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), and Lady Gaga penned a song about her, “Donatella,” which appears on her 2013 album “Artpop. Donatella’s autobiography, “Versace,” was published in 2016 and tells the story of her life and the history of the company.

Versace Acquisitions

Blackstone, a private equity firm, purchased a 20% share in Versace in 2014. Versace was valued at around $1.4 billion as a result of the investment. Donatella’s stock was valued at $280 million, while Allegra’s was valued at $700 million. Versace was acquired by Michael Kors Holdings for $2.2 billion on September 25, 2018.

Donatella Versace Personal Life

They have two children together: Allegra Versace in 1986 and Daniel in 1989 before splitting up in 2000. Donatella married American model Paul Beck back in 1983. In 2004, Versace married Manuel Dallori, but the couple divorced the following year. For Donatella, the death of her beloved Gianni in July 1997 left her heartbroken. After the loss of her beloved brother, she developed a heroin addiction and went to treatment in 2004.

Donatella Versace Awards and Honors

“Glamour” magazine was named Versace Fashion Designer of the Year in 2012 and again in 2016, as well as Woman of the Year in 2010. FGI Superstar in 2008 and British Fashion Council’s Fashion Icon of the Year in 2017 are two of the accolades she has garnered over the years.

Last year, Donatella became the first woman to win both Designers of the Year and Fashion Icon honors at “GQ” Men’s Fashion Awards in Berlin, both held by “GQ” Men’s Magazine in the United Kingdom and China, respectively. Both the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (RCFA) presented her with international awards in 2018.

Donatella Versace Real Estate

Villa Mondadori, a 15,000-square-foot Italian estate near Meina, was purchased by Donatella Versace in 2019 for $5 million. Located on Lake Maggiore, the four-story mansion has 50 rooms, including 20 bedrooms and 12 baths.

Donatella Versace’s Net Worth

Fashion designer Donatella Versace is worth $400 million, according to Forbes Magazine. They are related to Gianni Versace’s daughter. Donatella Versace, the younger sister of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace, took over the family business after her brother’s untimely death in 1997.

Donatella is the eldest in a family of three kids. She was instrumental in the sale of Versace to Michael Kors for $2.12 billion in 2018, as a former CEO, chief creative officer, and artistic director. She was also the CEO and chairman of the board of directors of the corporation.

