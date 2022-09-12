Durham Police: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Durham Police Department. After the shooting, police arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m., they said. Highway 55, 4400 Block, North Carolina.

The police arrived to find three adult males who had been shot. All three males required medical attention and were transported to a nearby facility.

There was one male who succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, but the other two were reported to have only minor injuries.

Shortly after, another man was reportedly dropped off at a nearby hospital by police after suffering a gunshot wound. His wounds did not require emergency surgery.

According to police, two cars were involved in the shooting, as reported by WRAL News. Bullet holes could be seen all over the blue and red cars.

A man in a grey hoodie can be seen running away in the video taken by a passing motorist. The camerawoman told WRAL News that she and others in the area rushed to the red car to offer assistance.

I checked on the red car and found the driver still slouched over in the wheel. The woman explained, “I just stood there kind of in shock.” Everyone was attempting to call 911, but no one picked up. After waiting for maybe four or five minutes, I was switched to a separate sanction and then had to wait another five.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities have determined that this incident was not random.

Investigator B. Paulhus can be reached at (919) 560-4440 extension 29136, or tipsters can phone CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Callers to CrimeStoppers are never required to reveal their identities in exchange for the chance to win cash rewards for information leading to felony case arrests.