During Ukraine’s counterattack, the White House announces a $600 million security package.

On Thursday, the White House announced a $600 million security package for Ukraine, providing the Ukrainian military with additional support during its ongoing counter-offensive against Russian forces.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the equipment will be drawn from existing US stocks and inventories and will include additional arms, ammunition, and equipment.

“We are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are using so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion,” Blinken said.

The package includes more ammunition for Ukraine’s HIMARS system, which has been used to attack multiple Russian logistics hubs, command posts, and ammo depots. Tens of thousands of conventional 105mm artillery rounds, 1,000 precision 155mm rounds, and counter-drone systems are also included. With winter approaching, the United States is also supplying cold weather gear and more night vision devices.

Additional HIMARS ammunition and thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition were part of a $675 million package announced by the Pentagon a week ago.

According to CNN, despite repeated Ukrainian requests, the US has decided not to send long-range ATACMS ammunition to Ukraine for use with the HIMARS platform for the time being. The ATACMS has a range of nearly 200 miles and can strike deep inside Russian territory.

Pentagon officials have stated that the HIMARS launchers, in conjunction with the GMLRS, a munition with a range of approximately 40 miles, are what the US should focus on providing to Ukraine at the time.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the United States has provided $15.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.