Dusty Baker Net Worth 2022: How Many Teams He Managed In Baseball League?

A former baseball player and current manager from the United States, Dusty Baker has a $20 million fortune. From 1968 to 1986, Dusty played in Major League Baseball. In 1967, he was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Braves out of high school. He played in the Minor Leagues for a full year before making his Major League debut in October 1986.

He continued to play until 1975 for the Atlanta Braves. From 1976 until 1983, he then played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the 1981 World Series and was twice chosen as an All-Star while playing for the Dodgers. After that, he briefly played for the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants before quitting Major League Baseball.

Early Life

On June 15, 1949, in Riverside, California, Johnnie B. Baker Jr., the future Dusty Baker, was born. The oldest of five kids, he is. At the age of 14, Baker’s family relocated to the Sacramento region so that he could join his father at McClellan Air Force Base.

Baker attended Del Campo High School in the neighborhood, where he excelled in sports like baseball, football, basketball, and track.

After being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 1967 amateur draught, Baker and his father, who preferred that he enroll in college, had a heated argument. However, Baker persisted and signed with the Braves, which led to a seven-year split with his father.

Career Start-Up

As an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves in 1968, Baker made his MLB debut. He also worked as a motor transport mechanic with the Marine Corps Reserve at this time, a job he held until the middle of the 1970s.

Baker participated in the Mexican Pacific League’s Yaquis de Obregón during the decade’s offseason. In 1975, he spent his seventh and last season with the Braves.

Los Angeles Dodgers

In 1976, Baker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he would enjoy his greatest playing success. He won the National League Championship Series in 1977, 1978, and 1981, among other things. Baker won the award for the first-ever NLCS MVP the previous season.

He also played in three World Series games, winning one of them in 1981 against the New York Yankees. In 1981 and 1982, Baker also participated on the National League All-Star squad. He also received a Golden Glove Award and two Silver Slugger Awards during his tenure with the Dodgers.

Last Playing

Baker played with the San Francisco Giants for one season and the Oakland Athletics for two seasons after spending eight seasons with the Braves and Dodgers each. With 242 home runs and 1,013 RBI, he finished his playing career in 1986 with a batting average of.278.

San Francisco Giants Manager

Baker started working as a first base coach for the San Francisco Giants in 1988. He then became the hitting coach for the next four years. Roger Craig was succeeded as the team’s manager by Baker in 1993. He led the Giants to a 103-59 record in his debut season, and he was named the National League Manager of the Year.

In 1997 and 2000, the club won division crowns under Baker's direction, and in 2002, they made it to the World Series. With 840 wins and 715 defeats during the regular season, Baker finished managing the Giants.

Chicago Cubs Manager

Don Baylor was replaced as manager of the Chicago Cubs by Baker in 2002. He continued to be a successful manager, leading the Cubs to their first division title in 14 years and their first victory in a postseason series since 1908.

The following years, however, weren’t as successful because of the team’s steadily declining performance. After the 2005 season, Baker left the Cubs, leaving behind a regular-season record of 322 wins and 326 defeats.

Manager Of The Cincinnati Reds

In 2007, Baker was appointed as the Cincinnati Reds manager. In 2010, the year the Reds won the Central Division and made their first playoff participation in 15 years, he reached the height of his performance with the squad.

Despite Baker being hospitalized at the time, the squad won the Central division that year as well. Following the Reds’ sixth straight defeat the following year, Baker was sacked; he ended his employment with a regular-season record of 509 wins and 463 defeats.

Managing The Washington Nationals

Baker took over as manager of the Washington Nationals in 2016, three years after being let go by the Cincinnati Reds. Before losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS, the squad went on to win the NL East. In 2017, the Nationals once more advanced to the NL East before falling to the Cubs in the NLDS.

Houston Astros Manager

Early in 2020, Baker took over as the Houston Astros’ new manager. He accomplished many noteworthy things with the group, including setting a baseball record by managing five separate clubs to the postseason.

In 2021, Baker managed the Astros to the AL West title and recorded his 1,900th career victory. After defeating the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, the group advanced, giving Baker his first AL championship.

Personal Life

Baker has a kid named Darren with his wife Melissa, with whom he is married. He has a daughter named Melissa from an earlier marriage. California’s Granite Bay is home to the family.

In terms of philanthropy, Baker is a member of the National Advisory Board for Positive Coaching Alliance, a national non-profit organization. The club is focused on providing student-athletes with empowering youth sports experiences. Baker has appeared in various films and other educational content for the organization.

IRS Issues

Early in the 1990s, Dusty was engaged in a conflict with the IRS about the time he was appointed manager of the SF Giants. Dusty got into problems after, following the advice of his brother, in the late 1980s he invested in numerous tax shelters. Dusty’s debt, which included fines, interest, and unpaid taxes, was in the millions of dollars.

By the late 1990s, when Dusty was being paid $900,000 a year by the Giants, the IRS had begun to garnish his earnings to the point where he was only given access to 1% of his income, or roughly $90,000.

Giants owner Peter Magowan loaned Baker $1 million as part of a contract agreement in 2000 to get him through the tough time. The IRS problems were swiftly remedied following that. Prior to the 2003 season, Dusty was hired away by the Chicago Cubs, and he fully repaid the debt.

Dusty Baker Net Worth

Dusty Baker Net Worth is estimated to be around $20 million in 2022. In Granite Bay, California, Dusty spent $589,000 in June 2003 for a 5-acre undeveloped parcel of land (near Sacramento).

On a grand estate with numerous buildings, expansive lawns, a basketball court, and more, he constructed what would eventually become a 9,000-square-foot home over the course of the following couple of years. This property is probably worth $5–6 million right now.

