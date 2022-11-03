Dwyane Wade Net Worth: Why His Ex-Wife Filed A Petition Against Him?

NBA star Dwyane Wade is American. In his NBA career, Dwyane earned $198 million. He made tens of millions in sponsorships, mostly for shoes.

Contract And Salary History

As we noted, Dwyane made $198 million in the NBA. As a rookie, he made $2.6 million. After signing a big contract before 2007-2008, his pay soared to $13 million per year. In 2016-2017, he made $23.2 million with the Chicago Bulls.

Wade first signed with Converse. The six-year deal earned $400,000 annually. Carmelo Anthony signed a $21 million six-year deal around the same time. It was pennies compared to LeBron’s $90 million, seven-year, $12.8 million per year agreement.

In 11 days, LeBron made Dwyane’s annual shoe salary. In 2006, The Converse Wade 1 sold over a million pieces. In 2009, Wade switched to Nike’s Jordan brand. Dwyane Wade’s early Nike salary was $5 million per year, increasing to $10 million after milestone bonuses.

2012: Dwyane inked a 10-year, $60 million contract with Li-Ning. Eventually, he inked a lifelong arrangement with Li-Ning that included an equity investment.

Early Life

Born in Chicago, Illinois on January 17, 1982. JoLinda and Dwayne Wade Sr. maintained a birth certificate with a misprint that spelled his name “Dwyane.” His parents parted when he was 4 months old.

His mother JoLinda had two children from a previous relationship when she married Dwyane’s father and was given full custody of all four. Wade had a tough childhood on Chicago’s south side.

Dwyane’s mom battled drug addiction and was in and out of jail during his childhood. He subsequently moved in with his father and stepmother and only saw his mother every two years when the family moved to Robbins, Illinois.

At Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Law, Dwyane Wade played basketball to evade drugs and gangs. MJ was his idol. His stepbrother was also a basketball player and was considered more skilled. Wade was often overshadowed despite his hard work. Not until he grew 4 inches before his junior year did he become known.

Though he guided his squad to a great year, his grades limited his college options. His academic performance limited him to Marquette, Illinois State, and DePaul.

Ultimately, he chose Marquette, where he led the club to its first Final Four in 25 years. Later, he made All-American First Team. In 2003, he was chosen by the Miami Heat and left Marquette in his final year. Wade’s jersey was retired on February 3, 2007; normally a student must graduate before retiring a jersey.

Since then, he’s thrived in the NBA and with the Heat. In 2008, he guided the U.S. to a gold medal in Beijing. His knee injury prevented him from playing in the 2012 Olympics. In 2006, 2012, and 2013, Wade won three NBA titles with the Heat.

In 2016 and 2017, Wade played for the Chicago Bulls and then the Cleveland Cavaliers. In February 2018, the Cavs traded Wade to the Heat. After a good season (he passed Larry Bird for 10th in the NBA’s postseason scoring history), Wade announced his retirement.

He last played at home on April 9, 2019. On Jan. 7, 2020, the Heat announced they would retire Wade’s No. 3 jersey on Feb. 22, 2020.

Why His Ex-Wife Filed A Petition Against Him?

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife objects to legally altering their daughter Zaya’s name and gender, claiming he is “positioned to profit” from the transition and “may be pressuring” Zaya for financial gain. Also, read about Jerome Powell Net Worth

The professional athlete, 40, first discussed his ex-transgender wife’s daughter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. Wade remarked that his child chose the name Zaya and she/her pronouns.

According to court documents acquired by PEOPLE, Funches-Wade objected to Wade’s initial petition to legally change Zaya’s name in August.

Funches-Wade, 41, argues that Wade is “positioned to profit off the underage child’s name and gender reassignment with many firms,” including Disney.

“I’m worried [Dwyane] is forcing our child to change her name and gender to benefit on financial prospects,” she said.

Personal Life

JoLinda Wade vowed to change her life as Wade’s basketball career grew. Since 2003, she’s been sober.

From 2002-2007, Wade was married to his high school girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches. Wade got sole custody of their two children after their divorce in 2010. Wade dated Gabrielle Union in 2008 and parted up in 2013. Also, read about Florence Man Gets 20 Years For Deadly Assault

At that time, Wade had a kid with Aja Metoyer. 2013 saw Wade and Union reconnect and get engaged.

They wed on August 30, 2014. On November 7, 2018, Wade and Union had a daughter via surrogacy. Wade raises Deanna’s son, his nephew. In 2020, Wade’s 12-year-old daughter came out as transgender and changed her name to Zaya. Wade supported the move.

Wade is active in charity. He started Wade’s World Foundation in 2003 to help at-risk children’s education, skills, and health.

He’s involved in Chicago and South Florida outreach. In 2008, Dwyane bought a house, furnishings, clothing, and gifts for a South Florida mother whose nephew burned down her home. He donated $25,000 to keep the Robbins, Illinois library open in September 2009.

Wade visits hospitalized kids and is an Ambassador for Hoops for St. Jude’s.

Dwyane Wade Net Worth

Dwyane Wade Net Worth is estimated to be around $170 Million currently. In February 2020, Dwyane and Gabrielle paid $20 million for a Hidden Hills house. 22,000 square feet, three stories, home theater, poolside cabana, infinity pool, and 12-car garage with automatic turntable.

Their former house is a $6 million mansion they bought in 2018 in Sherman Oaks. The couple also has a coastal Miami property Dwyane bought for $10.7 million in 2010. They offered this mansion for sale in 2019 for $32.5 million, then reduced it to $29 million, but no one has bought it.

