Edie Falco Was In A Misconception That Avatar Sequel Flopped 4 Years Ago: The 59-year-old actress confessed during a visit to The View on Friday that she shot her sequences four years ago and simply believed the movie had been released and possibly bombed because she hadn’t heard anything.
She said at a panel on The View, “I think I shot the second Avatar, the one that’s coming out, four years ago. And after that, I was occupied with other things until someone brought up Avatar, so I assumed it hadn’t done well because I hadn’t heard anything.
And someone recently stated, “Avatar is coming out,” the actress continued.
She recalled saying, “Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?” to laughter from the audience. “I’m excited since I haven’t seen the new one yet.”
The Nurse Jackie actress claimed she was a little upset when she learned who she would be playing in the movie, in which she portrays one of the few human characters.
She chuckled, “Well, I wanted to be blue. “I was anticipating being quite tall and blue. I didn’t receive either of those.”
“However, I did obtain an exoskeleton, which was quite amazing. This is so much above anything I’ve ever accomplished!” added the Sopranos actress.
According to Variety, Avatar:, The Way of Water made $134 million domestically over the weekend and another $301 million abroad for a total of $435 million worldwide.
Comparatively, the original Avatar film earned over $77 million domestically during its opening weekend in theatres back in December 2009, eventually earning close to $750 million domestically and more than $2.7 billion globally.
Avatar 2 had the fourth-largest opening weekend of the year, according to Variety. The Hollywood Reporter reported that earlier tracking predicted the movie would gross between $150 million and $175 million domestically and between $450 million and $550 million internationally.
James Cameron, whose $237 million budget for the original Avatar movie, said last month in an interview with GQ that the sequel’s budget was “extremely f—-ing” expensive to produce.
In addition, Cameron, 68, claimed he informed 20th Century Studios that the movie was “the worst business case in movie history” and that it needed to be the third- or fourth-highest-grossing movie ever made in order to “break even.”
Now playing in theatres is Avatar: The Way of Water.
