Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, And Plot

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is just around the corner! Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, will return to Netflix soon for the third part of her story.

One of the most contentious comedies of the last few years is Emily in Paris. The show centers on Emily, a Chicago-based marketing executive who is unexpectedly relocated to Paris after being hired to represent the fictional French company Savoir from an American perspective.

There’s no disputing that the upcoming third season of the show will be its biggest yet – and you don’t want to miss out on it, love Emily or loathe her.

Emily in Paris Season 3 cast information, narrative tidbits, and if the third season has begun filming are all here for your reading pleasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Emily in Paris Season 3 Plot

Darren Star, the show’s co-creator and co-executive producer, has given a few suggestions as to where Emily and Co. may go in Season 3. PaleyFest LA 2022 was the most recent venue where Star disclosed that Season 3 would take place outside of Paris and have the characters visit different regions of France.

Variety quotes Star as saying, “We’re always thinking about how we can display Paris.” No matter where you look or where you point the camera, Paris always looks great.” We want the story to be the driving force behind where we go. Season three will not only take place in Paris, though; it will also feature some stunning French places.

Read More:

In addition, some of the third seasons may be shot in London, but this has yet to be confirmed.

In Season 3, Emily will be forced to make some significant decisions about both her work and her heart, after the Season 2 conclusion left her at a crossroads. Is she going to accept the job offer with Sylvie, who recently resigned? After discovering that Camille and Gabriel had rekindled their romance, will she return to Chicago? She may return to Paris and begin over.

Just as Emily is about to reveal her choice to Sylvie in the Season 2 finale, the screen goes dark and no one knows what she’s decided.

Darren Star revealed to Glamour shortly after the premiere of Season 2 that he did know Emily’s decision. When asked about the decision, Star stated, “The issue with this dilemma is that there’s no right decision here.” “There is no single decision that will satisfy everyone or even Emily to the fullest degree. At the end of the season, she has to make some difficult decisions and find herself in a lot of sticky circumstances.”

Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast

Season 3 of Emily in Paris, which premiered on Netflix last year, is expected to feature the majority of the cast, including:

Lily Collins as Emily

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

William Abadie as Antoine

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Glamour reported that Lily was eager to begin work on the third season and said as much in an interview. “I truly hope we get to do this again,” she said in an interview with a magazine. We’ll see a lot more of Lucien Laviscount’s character Alfie this season, thanks to Darren’s promotion to series regular revealed at the PaleyFest in April 2022.

Such a fun experience!! https://t.co/Bnts5VuUlh — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) May 6, 2022

For him, it was the happiest year of his life working on the program and with these people, he said to Harper’s Bazaar in December 2021. “So if I’m back, I’m back, but as long as I serve the tale and serve Emily’s story and do a good job, that’s what matters,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Bravo (@lucasnbravo)

Season 3 of Emily in Paris, which was just beginning filming in the summer, may not be on our screens for some time. Seasons 3 and 4 could be shot back-to-back, which would mean a shorter wait for a new Emily in the future.

Are there any Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers out there for us?

The stars have weighed in on the ongoing debate about what we might expect from the upcoming new season. In an interview with People magazine in April 2022, Lucas Bravo revealed the following regarding the development of his character: “Gabriel needs some time to himself. He must pause and consider what he wants and needs.”

That’s not the end of the story, though. For Darren, the ideal guest star for season 3 would be the pinnacle of the ultimate TV crossover, and that’s exactly who he has in mind.

“A cameo appearance by Kim Cattrall on “Emily in Paris” would be wonderful, he said to Variety in June 2022. “What a treat it would be if I could track down something tasty for her to do!”

Read More: